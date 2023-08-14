Know your English| I cringed when I heard his speech yesterday

August 14, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“Tell me, how is ‘c..r..i..n..g..e’ pronounced?”

“Well, the ‘inge’ sounds like the ‘inge’ in ‘syringe’, ‘hinge’ and ‘fringe’. Any idea what the word means?”

“I think, I do. Doesn’t it mean to be terribly embarrassed about something?”

“Very good! That’s one of the meanings of the word. When someone says something and you cringe, you feel terribly embarrassed by the individual’s remarks. You feel like getting up and leaving the place.”

“Chances are you make your embarrassment known to others around you through your body language.”

“Exactly! You may roll your eyes or you may even make a face.

The Vice Chancellor’s rather tactless remarks made some of the members in the audience cringe.”

“Most people cringe when they hear me singing.”

“That’s understandable. You have a terrible voice. I cringe when I read the articles I’d written some ten years ago.”

“When I look at some of my old photographs, I cringe.”

“That happens to a lot of us. Why weren’t you at Indranil’s talk yesterday?”

“There was some problem at the office. I was surprised to hear that you went. How was it?”

“It’s difficult to say. The poor chap dried up after ten minutes.”

“Dried up after ten minutes? You mean to say that he was very nervous, and therefore, was sweating a lot? It was only after ten…”

“No, no, that’s not what I mean. The expression ‘dry up’ has several different meanings. When you say that someone ‘dried up’, what you’re suggesting is that the individual stopped talking.”

“So, in this context, it means that Indranil stopped talking after ten minutes. Was it because he forgot what he wanted to say?”

“Could be. It could also be that that he didn’t have anything more to say. He ran out of ideas. Here’s another example. When the principal walked into the room, conversation dried up.”

“That’s to be expected, I guess. No student or teacher wants to carry on a conversation when the principal is around. How about this example? Raju doesn’t have an interest in anything. Whatever question you ask him, he dries up after a couple of sentences.”

“It’s difficult to carry on a conversation with such people. Tell me, how was your trip to Pune? Did you manage to spend time with your aunt?”

“I certainly did. In fact, she gave me a big surprise. She was the first person I saw when I got down from the train.”

“Well, the expression ‘got down from the train’ is quite common in India. Native speakers of English, however, do not use it. They prefer to say, ‘get off the train’. When I got off the train in Pune, I saw my aunt standing on the platform.”

“The passenger in front of me had a lot of luggage. It took me a while to get off the train.”

“That’s a good example. The same expression is used in the case of the bus as well. On our way back, we got off at Anna Salai.”

“Most of the passengers got off a couple of stops before the terminus.”

“It’s threatening to rain. I’d better hit the road.”

upendrankye@gmail.com