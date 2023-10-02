Know your English | How to use the phrase ‘all my ducks in a row’

October 02, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“Congratulations! I heard you’ve bought a new car. How is it?”

“It’s great! I really enjoy driving around in it. I’m taking Sujatha for a long drive on Sunday. Want to come along?”

“I can’t. You know that my company is launching a new product next week.”

“That’s only on Thursday. I’m talking about Sunday.”

“I know! But some of us are going to be busy this weekend. We’ve been asked to have all our ducks in a row before the launch.”

“Your ducks in a row? What are you talking about?”

“The expression ‘have one’s ducks in a row’ is mostly heard in informal contexts. It means to be well organised or be well prepared for something that is going to happen.”

“In other words, you do everything possible to ensure that things run like clockwork at the event.”

“I guess you could say that! Here’s an example. If you’re planning to quit your job, make sure you have all your ducks in a row.”

“How about this example? Priya is moving into a new apartment the day after. She hasn’t even started packing as yet. She doesn’t have all her ducks in a row.”

“That’s to be expected. Priya is very lazy. She isn’t known for having all her ducks in a row. By the way, it’s also possible to say, ‘get all one’s ducks in a row’. Dinesh said he’d get all his ducks in a row before leaving on a two-week holiday.”

“The team spent weeks planning the event. Unfortunately, they didn’t get all their ducks in a row.”

“That’s a good example. So, where are you and Sujatha…”

“Tell me, where does the expression come from? What’s the origin?”

“Well, there are several theories regarding the origin. According to some….”

“Give me just one. I don’t need to hear all of them.”

“Have you ever noticed how ducklings walk behind their mother?”

“Yes, I have. They don’t walk as a group. They are very disciplined. They walk one behind the other.”

“That’s right! They all line up. It’s one chick behind the other. They are in a single row.”

“And they look rather cute. If I make the drive a very short one, will you come with us?”

“I’ve already said no. Why are you nervous about the drive? You’re a good driver and …”

“It’s not my driving skill that I’m worried about. You see, when I go on long drives, I like to enjoy the peace and quiet. Listen to music and…”

“With Sujatha in the car, you won’t have peace and quiet. She’ll drive you around the bend with all her questions. She’s unlikely to…”

“Drive me around the bend? Does it mean to drive me crazy?”

“Very good! That’s exactly what it means. When someone drives you around the bend, they make you crazy. They annoy you so much that you get frustrated or angry. The expression can be used with things as well. Sunitha’s terrible singing was driving people around the bend.”

“The only thing my friend Laxman does is complain. It drives me around the bend.”

“The way Sujatha dresses drives her mother around the bend.”

“Sujatha drives most people around the bend.”

upendrankye@gmail.com