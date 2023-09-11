It is time for you to pass on the baton

September 11, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

What is the difference between ‘nap’ and ‘doze’? (L. Ekambaram, Erode)

Both these words are used to refer to a short period of sleep. The difference, however, is that one is intentional, and the other, is not. A ‘nap’ is usually planned; you decide that you are going to sleep for a short period of time. It could vary between a few minutes to an hour. Elderly people usually take a nap after a heavy meal. Since a nap is planned, a person can decide where and how long he is going to sleep — he may choose to sleep sitting in his favourite chair or he may decide to lie down on the bed. Naps usually take place during the day. The word comes from the Old English ‘hnappian’ meaning ‘to sleep lightly’.

After three sets of tennis this morning, I came home and took a nap.

You look exhausted, Mythreye. Why don’t you have a short nap?

‘Dozing’ usually happens when you are involved in or supposed to be involved in some other activity. For example, we have all dozed off while watching some programme on TV or while listening to a boring talk being given by someone. Some people doze off while they are driving. In all these cases, the individual falls asleep unintentionally — unlike in the case of a nap — and because it is unplanned, people generally doze while sitting. The duration of a doze, unlike a nap, can be just a few seconds.

The teacher was dozing when the principal walked into the staffroom.

Many members of the audience dozed off listening to the dull speech.

What is the correct pronunciation of the word ‘baton’? (K. Rajasekhar, Warangal)

There are two different ways of pronouncing the word; how it is pronounced depends on which side of the Atlantic the individual is from. The English, for example, pronounce the first syllable like the word ‘bat’, and the second, like the word ‘on’. They pronounce the word ‘BAT-on’ with the stress on the first syllable. The Americans, on the other hand, pronounce the ‘a’ like the ‘a’ in ‘china’, and the following ‘o’, like the ‘a’ in ‘palm’, ‘balm’ and ‘calm’. In American English, the word is usually pronounced ‘be-TAAN’ with the stress on the second syllable. A ‘baton’ is a specially designed stick that comes in various sizes and shapes; we usually see them in the hands of music conductors and athletes (relay runners). The ‘stick’, usually referred to as ‘danda’, which a policeman carries in our country, can also be called a baton.

Unfortunately, the runner dropped the baton as she neared the finish line.

When the students became violent, the policemen beat them with their batons.

The word can be used figuratively as well. When you ‘pass the baton’ or ‘hand over the baton’ to someone else, what you are doing is handing over or transferring the responsibility to the individual. You no longer bear the burden of anything.

When Kulkarni retired, he handed over the baton of leadership to his daughter.

The time has come for you to pass the baton to someone young.

upendrankye@gmail.com