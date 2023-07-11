He perused the files over and over again

July 11, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“Did you hear about what happened to the new employee while you were on your break? It’s quite hilarious, although I do feel a little sorry for them.”

“‘Them’? I thought the company recruited only one person this time?”

“Well, ‘them’ as a pronoun is not used in the plural alone. I haven’t met the new recruit yet and wouldn’t want to assume their gender, and singular ‘they’ has been in usage for a long time now, as the indefinite or gender-neutral option.”

“So, would the verb accompanying also have to be in the singular? ‘They is coming?’ That just sounds wrong!”

“Because it is wrong. The sentence would still be ‘they are coming’, the same way we use singular ‘you’ and say ‘you are coming’. Anyway, their highschool sweetheart and they are a newly-married couple in the habit of exchanging salaciously-written emails during work. Risky business, I tell you.”

“‘Salaciously written’? The word sounds suspiciously similar to ‘salad’ but if I were to hazard a guess, I’d say the email’s contents were indecent?”

“Obscene, indecent, crude, inappropriately sexual, whatever you want to call it. Disaster struck when one of these emails was wrongly addressed — you would never guess whom to!”

“Who was it addressed to?”

“‘Whom’, not who, since it is the object of the sentence. “Whom was it addressed to?” works, but “to whom was it addressed?” would be perfect, since you would want to keep the preposition and the indirect object together.”

“Really? That’s the first I hear of that. To whom was the email addressed?”

“It turns out that while sending the email in question, they accidentally broadcast it to the entire company. I do sympathise, because I remember what it was like to be young and in love. That’s how it usually is with these green ones — I remember my first days here, the errors I’ve made…”

“Green ones? What do you mean?”

“In this case, ‘green’ would mean ‘inexperienced’ or ‘naive’. The meaning comes from its associations with newness, growth, nature, spring, and so on.”

“Oh, I see. What happened next?”

“From what I overheard while eavesdropping on HR yesterday, I believe the boss sanctioned them quite heavily. A few classes in ‘appropriate conduct at the workplace’ must be on the horizon.”

“Sanction? Like give permission? That does not sound too likely.”

“‘Sanction’ in this case would mean ‘to impose a penalty on’. I can see where the confusion arises, since ‘sanction’ is an auto-antonym. Since it has two opposite meanings, it functions as its own antonym. Another example is ‘peruse’, which means ‘to examine carefully or at length’, but also ‘to look over in a casual or cursory manner’.”

“I better get to perusing the documents that have been piling up then.”

Kevin Mutta is an intern with The Hindu.