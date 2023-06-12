He is trying to usurp my role in the firm

June 12, 2023 08:30 am | Updated June 11, 2023 10:19 pm IST

What is the meaning of ‘digital nomad’? (J. Roy, Patna)

The first syllable in ‘nomad’ is pronounced like the word ‘know’, and the second, like the word ‘mad’. The word is pronounced ‘KNOW-mad’ with the stress on the first syllable. It comes from the Latin ‘nomas’ meaning ‘wandering’ or ‘roaming’. A ‘nomad’ is someone who does not stay in a place for too long; he has no permanent home, and as a result, he keeps moving. Our forefathers were all nomads; they kept moving from one place to another in order to find food for themselves and for their animals. The word was first used to refer to the wandering tribes in Arabia.

The Internet has made it possible for us to work from anywhere; we do not really have to go to the office to get work done. During the pandemic in 2020, most things were done online — teaching, learning, office work, shopping, etc. We were able to do all these things remotely. A ‘digital nomad’ is a worker who keeps moving from one location to another; unlike a person who works in the office or from home, this individual does not stay in a place for long. The available technology allows him to work from anywhere — he may be submitting a report while enjoying a drink on the beach or while he is visiting another country. He is location independent.

How is the word ‘usurp’ pronounced? (K. V. Poornima, Kurnool)

The word consists of two syllables; the first is pronounced like the word ‘you’. The following ‘s’ sounds like the ‘z’ in ‘zoo’ and ‘zip’, while the ‘ur’ is like the ‘ir’ in ‘sir’, ‘stir’ and ‘bird’. One way of pronouncing the word is ‘yuu-ZERP’, with the stress on the second syllable. The word comes from the Latin ‘usurpare’ meaning ‘seize for use’. When you ‘usurp’ something from someone, you forcibly take something that is rightfully his. In the past, the word was mostly used to refer to the overthrowing of a king — the greedy, power-hungry son killing his father in order to become a king. Nowadays, the word is used in other contexts as well. When a General overthrows a democratically elected government, he is said to be usurping power. When your friend schemes to replace you in the company, he/she is trying to usurp what is rightfully yours. The word has a negative connotation.

In India, scooterists and vendors usurp all pavements.

The king spent much of his time fighting off people trying to usurp his throne.

Is it okay to say, ‘I hail from Coimbatore’? (L. Meena, Chennai)

There is nothing wrong with the statement in terms of grammar. ‘Hail from’ is a phrasal verb which is frequently used in India in both formal and informal contexts. When you say that you hail from a particular place, what you mean is that you are from that place — chances are, you were born there. Native speakers of English limit the use of this expression to formal contexts. In informal contexts, they might say, ‘I am from Coimbatore’ or ‘I come from Coimbatore’. According to some books on usage, ‘hail from’ is considered rather old fashioned. The expression was first used in the shipping industry to refer to the port from which a ship set sail.

upendrankye@gmail.com

