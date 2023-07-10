During winter, I usually use a thick blanket at nights

July 10, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

How is the word ‘delectable’ pronounced? (K. Jayashree, Coimbatore)

This word, which comes from the Latin ‘delectablilis’ meaning ‘delightful’, consists of four syllables. The first ‘e’ sounds like the ‘i’ in ‘sit’, ‘bit’ and ‘hit’, while the second syllable rhymes with ‘neck’, ‘peck’ and ‘deck’. The following ‘a’ is like the ‘a’ in ‘china’, while the final ‘ble’ is like the ‘ble’ in ‘terrible’ and ‘horrible’. The word is pronounced ‘di-LEK-te-bel’ with the stress on the second syllable. When you refer to an item of food as being ‘delectable’, what you mean is that it is very tasty; the item is not only delicious, but also visually appealing. The word can also be used with food items that smell good.

The gulab jamuns that I had yesterday were delectable.

The delectable smell of onion sambar emanated from the kitchen.

It is possible to use the word with people as well. When you say that someone is ‘delectable’, what you are suggesting is that the individual is very attractive. There was a time when the word was restricted to women; but nowadays, it is being used with both men and women.

Which is correct: ‘in the night’ or ‘at night’? (Yukti, Bengaluru)

In terms of grammar, both are acceptable. The two expressions, however, have very different meanings. ‘At night’ carries with it the suggestion that you are talking about all nights — not just any specific night. For example, when you say, ‘During summer, I have problems sleeping at night’, what you are suggesting is that during the summer months, you have problems falling asleep — not just on a particular night. Not being able to sleep is something that happens regularly during summer. If you say, ‘I couldn’t sleep in the night’, it suggests you are thinking of a particular night — perhaps the previous night. In this case, it does not necessarily mean the entire night. It could be just for a short span of time.

We hear strange noises at night. (Every night)

We heard strange noises in the night. (Last night)

What is the meaning and origin of ‘butter someone up’? (Sunil Reddy, Hyderabad)

This is an expression used in everyday contexts to mean to flatter an individual. When you ‘butter someone up’, you shower compliments on the person; not out of the goodness of your heart, but because you have an ulterior motive. You hope that by praising the person excessively, you will get something in return. The expression has a negative connotation.

Atul is buttering you up because he plans to ask you for a raise next week.

Buttering people up is not my style. I prefer to be blunt.

Spreading lots of butter on a slice of toast will make the bread tastier; it will also make it easier for us to swallow. As for the origin of the idiom, no one is sure. Some experts believe it is a translation of an expression used in French. Others, however, maintain that the expression comes from a practice that we Indians follow in our temples. Sometimes, the priest performs a ghee ‘abhishekam’ — he pours butter or ghee on the idol!

