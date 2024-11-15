Kishore Mahbubani: Even though I inherited the ‘realist’ geopolitical lens of Singapore’s founding fathers, I never lost my ‘idealist’ tendencies

In exclusive extracts from his new memoir Living the Asian Century, veteran Singaporean diplomat, author and thinker Kishore Mahbubani, who served as president of the UN Security Council in stints in 2001 and 2002 and later as the founding dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, reflects on his learnings on great power politics from his days at the UN. The memoir traces both his life’s journey and Singapore’s transformation to an Asian power. An edited excerpt:

The seven years I spent in the United States in the 1980s proved to be an intense learning experience for me. One big lesson was the ambivalent relationship between the U.S. government (especially the Reagan administration) and the UN. In theory, the U.S. government was committed to stronger multilateral institutions. In practice, it was always trying to weaken them, especially by starving them of funding.

The opposing views of Singapore and the U.S. on the UN aren’t surprising. As a small state, Singapore is protected by multilateral rules and institutions. As a great power, the U.S. is constrained by them. Hence, while Singapore wants to strengthen the UN, the U.S. wants to weaken it. Yet despite these opposing positions, Lee Kuan Yew always found ways and means to win political dividends from the U.S., as he believed strongly that Singapore should have stronger ties with the U.S. than its neighbours, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, did.

China in the WTO

An encounter with American groupthink in the buildup to the illegal American invasion of Iraq in March 2003 continues to trouble me greatly twenty years after the event. I see a similar groupthink emerging when it comes to dealing with China in 2023. Groupthink has captured the world’s most educated intelligentsia twice in my lifetime.

As the George Bush administration, and the American elites in general, were focussed on the aftermath of 9/11 and the Iraq war, none of them paid careful attention to an event of even greater significance than 9/11 that took place in 2001: China’s admission to the World Trade Organization.

Yet it changed world history far more significantly than the Iraq war did. In 2001, when China joined the WTO, the GDP of the U.S. was U.S.$10.6 trillion, while that of China was only U.S.$1.3 trillion. In short, the U.S. economy was eight times larger than the Chinese economy. By 2022, the U.S. GDP of U.S.$25.5 trillion was only 1.4 times larger than the Chinese GDP of U.S.$17.9 trillion. When future historians reflect on the first two decades of the 21st century, they will surely note that the strategic minds of the American establishment were focused on short-term issues, like the Iraq war, while the strategic minds of the Chinese establishment were focused on long-term trends, like China’s admission into WTO.

‘Idealist tendencies’

Even though I inherited the “realist” geopolitical lens of Singapore’s founding fathers, I also never lost my “idealist” tendencies. I continued to believe that the world could be a better place if enough goodwill was applied. Balancing these realist and idealist tendencies in my mind remained a constant challenge. Having served in the UN for over a decade, I was shocked by the massive misunderstanding of this critical global organisation in the Anglo-Saxon media. Since I have been very critical of the Anglo-Saxon media, I should explain that this is a result of the great expectations that the world has of them. They claim to be fair, honest, objective, dispassionate, and accurate in their descriptions of the state of the world. This may have been true a few decades ago, but it is far from true today. Thus, the disillusionment that many other Asians and I feel towards the Anglo-Saxon media is a result of the great expectations they unleashed.

The explosion of cultural self-confidence among many Asian societies has been a transformative and joyous event to see and participate in. When I first visited Mumbai (then called Bombay) in 1969, it was a typical Third World city teeming with poor people. Dodging beggars became an art. Few in India believed then that their country had a great future, as two decades of independence had brought relatively few improvements in living standards. In my most recent visit to Mumbai in November 2023, I felt that I was entering a different universe. The fifty or sixty young entrepreneurs whom I spoke to (each of whom had a net worth of over U.S.$250 million) at the Young President’s Organisation were among the most dynamic and optimistic young entrepreneurs I had met in my life. In 1990, there were probably fewer than five million cell phones among the one billion people of India. Now there are over six hundred million smartphone users. If my mother could see this, she would be astonished by this new India, brimming with new hope.

Living the Asian Century: An Undiplomatic Memoir; Kishore Mahbubani, Public Affairs/ Hachette India, ₹1,670.

Excerpted with permission from Public Affairs/Hachette India.

