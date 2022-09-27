Books

Watch | Kamila Shamsie on her 8th novel Best of Friends

British-Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie’s eighth novel - Best of Friends - is about childhood friends we first meet as teenagers in Karachi under military dictatorship and then as women in their 40s in London, with public profiles. They are diametrically different, but familiar to each other. 

Read the full story here: ‘A friendship stops being intense, but it doesn’t stop being strong’: Kamila Shamsie


