Watch | Kamila Shamsie on her 8th novel Best of Friends

Anindita Ghose September 27, 2022 17:06 IST

Anindita Ghose September 27, 2022 17:06 IST

In conversation with British-Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie on her latest novel Best of Friends

In conversation with British-Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie on her latest novel Best of Friends

British-Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie’s eighth novel - Best of Friends - is about childhood friends we first meet as teenagers in Karachi under military dictatorship and then as women in their 40s in London, with public profiles. They are diametrically different, but familiar to each other. Read the full story here: ‘A friendship stops being intense, but it doesn’t stop being strong’: Kamila Shamsie



Our code of editorial values