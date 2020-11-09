Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Washington

09 November 2020 10:13 IST

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become Vice President.

Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The Vice President-elect was the subject or author of four books on Amazon’s top 10 Sunday.

They included her own children’s book Superheroes Are Everywhere, her memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea and Nikki Grimes’ illustrated Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.

President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. Dr. Jill Biden’s children’s book Joey: The Story of Joe Biden landed in 14th place.