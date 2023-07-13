K-literature: translators ensure books too are accessible for all across the world  

July 13, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Reminiscent of the frenzy around the release of the Harry Potter books, on July 9, Bookworm Bookstore at Church Street in Bengaluru opened its store at 6 a.m. It wanted to be ready for the legion of fans of BTS, global music superstars from South Korea, who were expected to troop in to buy a copy of Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS, chronicling the group’s journey through the years. The book, written by Myeongseok Kang, and members of BTS, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, hit bookshelves around the world on another special anniversary — July 9 marks the 10-year founding anniversary of the group’s fans, simply called the ARMY.

Keeping fans across the world in mind, it has been translated into English by a team comprising Anton Hur, who was shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize as a translator for Bora Chung’s collection of absurdist short stories Cursed Bunny, Slin Jung, and Clare Richards.

Hallyu Wave

Over the last three years, the resurgence of the Hallyu Wave which began in the early 1990s has led to a global rise in the popularity of South Korean popular culture which includes K-pop, K-dramas and even K-beauty.

South Korean literature too is being celebrated for its exploration of diverse themes, painting a realistic portrait of the country’s societal fabric, and holding a mirror to its many achievements and imperfections. Translations in English have made books more accessible and they have been lapped up by readers all over the world, besides bagging prestigious accolades.

2023 is already turning out to be a significant year for Korean literature. South Korean novelist Cheon Myeong-kwan’s Whale, a book published in 2004 was translated into English by Chi-young Kim, and was shortlisted for the prestigious International Booker Prize. Described by The Booker Prize as “an adventure satire of epic proportions,” the sprawling tale follows the lives of three linked characters from a remote village. The Booker Prize’s book of the month for July is notably a celebrated and disturbing work of prose — Han Kang’s The Vegetarian, translated into English by Deborah Smith. “Her life was no more than a ghostly pageant of exhausted endurance, no more real than a television drama,” writes Kang of her protagonist, in the book, which won The Man Booker International Prize 2016.

If The Vegetarian trails its focus on Yeong-Hye and how society views her decision to give up meat as an unsettling act of subversion, another book whose female protagonist unsettled not just readers, but sections of the public in South Korea was Kim Ji-Young from Cho Nam-Joo’s critically acclaimed feminist book Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982. The bestseller sparked much discussion and debate surrounding the themes of everyday sexism, patriarchy and misogyny.

Early in the book, Jiyoung narrates how her mother cried and asked for forgiveness from her mother-in-law, when she gave birth to two daughters. “Jiyoung grew up being told to be cautious, to dress conservatively, to be ‘ladylike’. That it’s your job to avoid dangerous places, times of day and people. It’s your fault for not noticing and not avoiding,” Nam-Joo writes, about her central character’s experiences as an adolescent. Translated by Jamie Chang, there’s a simmering anger that steadily grows with each stage of Jiyoung’s life, beginning from when she was a child, to her adolescence, early adulthood, and marriage.

Women agents of change

Kyung-Sook Shin’s Please Look After Mother, translated by Chi-young Kim, is yet another powerful book that examines how the dynamics of a family unravels when an elderly family member goes missing. Kyung-Sook won the Man Asian Literary Prize in 2011 for the novel.

It is imperative here to note how a significant number of these books that have done well have been written by women authors, and have dealt with gender, patriarchy, sexism, discrimination and several other themes which have resonated with readers across the world.

In Frances Cha’s contemporary novel If I had Your Face, which is written in English, four women bear the brunt of unreasonably high beauty standards, rocky relationships, economic burdens, and an overarching class divide. “I would live your life so much better than you, If I had your face,” muses Kyuri, one among the four protagonists, when she catches sight of a celebrity at a clinic, whose facial features she wants to surgically get.

Exploring South Korea’s rapidly mushrooming beauty Industry, Elise Hu, in her new non-fiction book, also written in English, Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital, says, “Ultimately, it’s not just Korean women but all of us who must wrestle with a system that sells us on this notion that we are insufficient and that consumption can cure it.”

While their book might have just been released, BTS has in more ways than one, turned the spotlight on several contemporary books from South Korea over the last few years.

“Books took me to places I could never go otherwise. They shared the confessions of people I’d never met and lives I’d never witnessed. The emotions I could never feel, and the events I hadn’t experienced could all be found in those volumes,” says Yunjae, the protagonist in Won-pyung Sohn’s Almond, translated into English by Joosun Lee.

Interest in the poignant, young adult novel significantly increased after BTS members RM and Suga were spotted reading it. Bookstores across the world have dedicated sections where recommendations of RM, a voracious reader, are stacked. Recently, fans were delighted when Jung Kook was spotted reading Crying in H Mart, the bestselling, moving memoir by Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner, written in English.

With interest in South Korea’s pop culture showing no signs of waning, it is only expected that literature from the country too will continue to have a growing number of readers.

