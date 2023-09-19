  • You Must Know Your Constitution (Hay House) by Fali S. Nariman traces the history and the origins of India’s document of governance and explains its provisions. He provides a view of all 395 Articles and additions made by constitutional amendments. He also picks critical judicial pronouncements, and legislative and constitutional amendments. 
  • The Pursuit of Reputation (Westland Books) by Amith Prabhu and Sujit Patil delves into the world of public relations. With insights from PR professionals working across industry sectors and geographies, the volume offers strategies for navigating uncertain environments. 
  • Hari Krishna Kaul’s For Now, It Is Night (HarperCollins), translated from the Kashmiri by Kalpana Raina, Tanveer Ajsi, Gowhar Fazili & Gowhar Yaqoob, is a selection of stories, shaped by social crisis and political instability in Kashmir. Kaul (1934-2009) explored themes of isolation, individual and collective alienation, corruption and the anxiety of a community which faced loss of homeland, culture and language. 
  • An old character, Holly Gibney, returns in Stephen King’s new novel, Holly (Hachette India), to find out the truth behind multiple disappearances in a midwestern town in America. She is on her own, and up against a pair of depraved -- and disguised -- adversaries.  