Johannes in his burrow: Christine Leunens’ ‘Caging Skies’ reviewed by Anil Menon

In the name of love: A scene from the movie ‘Jojo Rabbit’, which is inspired by the novel.

30 May 2020 16:00 IST

Were the novel to be reduced to an elevator pitch, it would be: Anne Frank meets The Room. It’s a fascinating premise. Naturally, there’s a movie version

If one helps an old lady cross the street, it may win blessings and little else. But if one were to push the same old lady into the traffic, there’s a good chance of the incident becoming the subject of a movie or a novel, or, at the very least, a news item. Virtue needs no explanation. It’s vice, especially lurid vice, that we wish to understand. Caging Skies is the story of an ordinary man who commits an unforgiveable act in the name of love. Naturally, there’s also a movie version.

The novel is framed as a confession, a sort of aborted Bildungsroman set in Hitler’s Vienna. The Betzlers, a decent Austrian couple, give sanctuary to Elsa Kor, a Jewish teenager, during the Holocaust. The Betzlers have a son, Johannes, who’s indoctrinated into the Nazi cult at a young age. To his credit, Johannes, though an enthusiastic Hitler Youth in principle, doesn’t quite have what it takes to be one in practice, and cannot imagine what it would be like, even as a thought experiment, “to hit a baby’s head against the wall and not feel anything”.

In post-WW II Vienna, Johannes is leaderless, jobless, war-mutilated, and without anything to look forward to. It is then that he

discovers Elsa, hiding in a concealed space. He’s faced with a complex decision, but the novel disposes of it in two or three pages. Johannes takes over the task of protecting Elsa. He falls (or more accurately, slips) in love, and fearing that Elsa will leave him once the war is over, lies to her that the Germans have won and that she must continue to live in hiding. One lie leads to another. Were the novel to be reduced to an elevator pitch, it would be: Anne Frank meets The Room. It’s a fascinating premise.

The bulk of the novel details how Johannes manages to hide the truth from Elsa. It’s tricky. Maintaining the lie in post-WW II Austria takes ingenuity, but it is the kind of desperate, ad hoc ingenuity liars can’t seem to muster in any other sphere of activity.

Roger Ebert was exasperated with movies in which conflicts could be resolved only if the characters talked. I felt similarly exasperated when Johannes tries to confess and Elsa simply won’t let him.

‘“When will you let me finish what I’m trying to say?’ I implored.

‘Never!’ She pressed herself against me, held both sides of my face and peered up into my eyes.”

How convenient for the plot.

Too careful

Given her subject matter, Leunens has to tread carefully. Unlike John Fowles’ The Collector, half of which is dedicated to one caged victim’s point of view, Leunens only has Johannes. Fortunately, Johannes isn’t really interested in sex. What he craves is for Elsa to need him emotionally. The few sexual encounters, clumsy and consensual, are off-stage for the most part.

This book can’t offend anyone, unlike Nabokov’s Lolita, which many modern readers seem to mistake for the work of a real-life pervert masquerading as a great novelist. Perhaps Leunens has tread too carefully. Johannes’ wounded body exists only as an attribute, not fact.

Leunens’ style is tailored to suit the stolid and not particularly self-aware mind of Johannes. This also makes it difficult to go very deep into situations. For example, Johannes’ mother, who gives refuge to Elsa, is an interesting character, but because Johannes has never really noticed her, neither can we.

The one attempt at poetic writing is in the prologue where Johannes compares his lie to the planting of a great tree. It’s not an apt metaphor. A tree is the very emblem of nature’s nobility. What Johannes has constructed isn’t a tree of lies, but rather a Kafkaesque burrow, in which he doesn’t recognise that the enemy he strains to hear and barricade and protect Elsa against is himself.

This inability to realise what he’s become is foreshadowed in an early scene when he can’t recognise his father who’s returned from a Gestapo interrogation: “At first I didn’t recognize him because he’d lost weight, his nose was broken, and his clothing was as ragged and disreputable as a vagrant’s.”

Ultimately, this is a horror story, where the reader is required to be present and absent at the same time; can perceive but cannot interfere. A work succeeds when it turns the reader into a witness. Unfortunately, here I was left feeling as if I were witnessing an enactment.

At the end of the novel, I was no closer to understanding any of the characters than I had been at the beginning. Perhaps there is no understanding to be had.

If virtue needs no explanations, vice has none. There are crimes beyond the reach of reasons; that is, beyond the reach of fiction. Caging Skies succeeds to the extent any fiction can succeed in taking on such impossible tasks. It makes us desire a future in which such horrific crimes can only be filed under fiction.

The reviewer’s novel, Half of What I Say, was shortlisted for the 2016 Hindu Prize.

Caging Skies; Christine Leunens, John Murray, ₹499