Jenny Erpenbeck’s ‘Kairos’ wins the International Booker Prize 2024

Published - May 22, 2024 02:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Author Jenny Erpenbeck with the shortlisted book “Kairos” attends The International Booker Prize 2024 announcement at Tate Modern on May 21, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

‘Kairos’ by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Michael Hofmann, has won the International Booker Prize 2024. The winners take home a cash prize of £50,000 divided. Each of the shortlisted titles too wins a prize of £5,000.

This year’s shortlist of six books was selected from a longlist of 13 titles, by a panel that included writer and broadcaster Eleanor Wachtel, poet Natalie Diaz, novelist Romesh Gunesekera, visual artist William Kentridge, and writer, editor and translator Aaron Robertson.

The ceremony was held for the first time at Tate Modern, an art gallery in London.

