GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jenny Erpenbeck’s ‘Kairos’ wins the International Booker Prize 2024

Published - May 22, 2024 02:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Author Jenny Erpenbeck with the shortlisted book “Kairos” attends The International Booker Prize 2024 announcement at Tate Modern on May 21, 2024 in London, England.

Author Jenny Erpenbeck with the shortlisted book “Kairos” attends The International Booker Prize 2024 announcement at Tate Modern on May 21, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

‘Kairos’ by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Michael Hofmann, has won the International Booker Prize 2024. The winners take home a cash prize of £50,000 divided. Each of the shortlisted titles too wins a prize of £5,000.

This year’s shortlist of six books was selected from a longlist of 13 titles, by a panel that included writer and broadcaster Eleanor Wachtel, poet Natalie Diaz, novelist Romesh Gunesekera, visual artist William Kentridge, and writer, editor and translator Aaron Robertson.

Related Stories

The ceremony was held for the first time at Tate Modern, an art gallery in London.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.