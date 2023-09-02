JCB Prize longlist has debutants, four works of translation

September 02, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Debut novels and translated works are among the ten longlisted books for the JCB Prize for Literature 2023. Manoranjan Byapari’s Nemesis, translated from the Bengali by V. Ramaswamy, Geet Chaturvedi’s Simsim, translated from the Hindi by Anita Gopalan, Perumal Murugan’s Fire Bird, translated from the Tamil by Janani Kannan, and Manoj Rupda’s I Named my Sister Silence, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, are on the list together with Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s debut novel The Secret of More: A Novel, Bikram Sharma’s The Colony of Shadows, Janice Pariat’s Everything the Light Touches, Tanuj Solanki’s Manjhi’s Mayhem, Vikramajit Ram’s Mansur and Brinda Charry’s The East Indian.

Talking about the longlist, writer Srinath Perur (translator of Vivek Shanbag’s Ghachar Ghochar and author of If It’s Monday It Must be Madurai), who is Jury Chair, said, “The set of books entered for the prize this year was remarkably strong and varied. Given the quality of the entries, it felt like we could easily have come up with a solid second longlist. But as it stands, every member of the jury found something special about these ten books. Taken together they represent a fine sampling of the breadth and quality of Indian novels published in English over the last year.”

Diverse and ambitious stories

The longlist is indeed diverse and ambitious. Stories are set in Bombay, Calcutta, Shillong, Rome, Virginia and across centuries – from the 1600s right up to the present. If Tejaswini Apte-Rahm, for instance, writes about Bombay’s textile mills at the turn of the century with a protagonist who also dabbles in the film industry; Solanki’s thriller set in Bombay is about a security guard, a bag of money, and class and caste wars.

Byapari’s semi-autobiographical novel is the second part of his Chandal Jibon trilogy and continues Jibon’s saga from The Runaway Boy. When the “stormy wind of Naxalbari” blows through the locality he lives, Jibon joins the movement. There’s grim poverty all around, and an oppressive caste system makes matter worse. But is the Naxal movement the answer?

Charry’s third novel, The East Indian, is a historical fiction which tells the story of Tony, the son of a Tamil courtesan, and how he lands up in America as a new world is coming into being. In an interview with The Hindu, Charry said that she has studied the 1600s and is “particularly interested in questions of the early formation of race and the early construction of cultural encounter and globalisation.”

Murugan’s Fire Bird is rooted to land he knows well, and he draws from his experience of displacement and movement to tell the story of Muthu who finds his world crumbling when his father leaves him almost nothing while dividing the family land. Muthu goes out in search of some land. Translated from Aalandapatchi, a mystical bird in Tamil, the fire bird of the title captures the illusory nature of Muthu’s pursuit.

In Simsim, Hindi writer Chaturvedi writes a Partition story; in it, Basar Mal can’t forget his home in Sindh that he and his family had to leave behind. With epigraphs from a host of writers including Primo Levi and Ben Okri, the poignant novel deals with questions of love, loss, memory, imagination and reality. Another novel which deals with loss – and discrimination -- is Rupda’s I Named My Sister Silence. It begins with the narrator following an elephant into a forest and watching it die a violent death. “It hurts differently to watch something immense and majestic fall lifelessly to its knees and be taken apart by powers beyond its control,” he says. Like the elephant eaten alive by wild dogs; like a forest being mined and ravaged by corporates. In Rupda’s sights are a host of issues from Naxalism, destruction of forests to tribal rights.

Sharma’s The Colony of Shadows too is a story of loss, in which a nine-year-old struggles to adjust to a new life after the untimely passing of his parents.

Ram’s Mansur takes readers into the life of the eponymous hero who is finishing an illuminated book and Pariat’s Everything the Light Touches follows the lives of four protagonists, including Goethe, and their connect with nature.

For Mita Kapur, Literary Director, JCB Prize for Literature, the longlisted books are “a dynamic reflection of Indian fiction at its finest.” The shortlist of five titles will be announced on October 20; and the winner will be declared on November 18.