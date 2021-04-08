JCB jury announced

The JCB Prize for Literature, to be awarded in November 2021, has a four-member jury chaired by Sara Rai this year

The JCB Prize for Literature announced its 2021 jury on April 8. The panel will be chaired by Sara Rai, author and literary translator, and consist of: Dr. Annapurna Garimella, designer and art historian; Shahnaz Habib, author and translator; Prem Panicker, journalist and editor; and Amit Varma, writer and podcaster.

The jury will announce the longlist of 10 titles on September 6, followed by the shortlist of five titles on October 4. The winner of the ₹25 lakh prize will be announced at an awards ceremony November. If the winning work is a translation, the translator gets an additional ₹10 lakh. The prize, funded by the construction company, JCB India Ltd, and administered by the JCB Literature Foundation, is in its fourth year this time. It is awarded annually to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian writer working in English or translated into English by an Indian author. The 2020 winner was Moustache by S. Hareesh, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil.