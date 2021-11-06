Jaideep Unudurti reviews ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land’ by Anthony Doerr

06 November 2021 16:00 IST

This novel of enmeshed narratives is a homage to the fragile yet resilient world of stories

Theosophists believe in the Akashic Library, a record of every thought that has ever existed and will exist. It’s a cosmic library that pervades the universe. We are enmeshed in a similar record today, with the endless proliferation of memes, TikToks, posts, tweets, where every utterance or random thought that crosses our mind is immediately produced and then endlessly reproduced.

Amidst this easy replication, we might lose sight of the time when preserving the written word was a miracle. When, for a book to survive, “A scribe had to copy it, and a second scribe, decades later had to recopy that copy... and long after the second scribe’s bones were in the earth, a third came along and recopied it again... one bad-tempered abbot, one clumsy friar, one invading barbarian, an overturned candle, a hungry worm — all those centuries are undone,” as Anthony Doerr says in Cloud Cuckoo Land.

Languages decay, libraries burn, stories die. This is the process that fuels Cloud Cuckoo Land, coming

seven years after Doerr’s breakout novel, All the Light We Cannot See. Elements from that bestselling formula return: there are sieges within sieges, a girl and a boy on opposing sides of a war, ornithologically-minded characters, physically distinctive figures, often labouring under a secret shame. Doerr also borrows a key weapon from the arsenal of thriller writers — he keeps the chapters short to prevent ‘stopping points’ and the story advances in micro-scenes.

Virtual library

We begin in deep space, a century into the future, on the Argos, a starship carrying colonists fleeing a ruined Earth. Then we jump back to a small town in America, in the February of 2020, the last days of the pre-pandemic era. The next chapter goes back further, to the years around the siege and fall of Constantinople to the Ottomans in 1453.

On the spaceship is Konstance, a teenage girl who is immersed in the Library, a vast VR environment that contains the sum total of human knowledge. In America, Zeno, an elderly translator, is caught in a hostage situation with Seymour, a young eco-terrorist radicalised by the loss of his owl.

In Constantinople, we meet Anna, a young orphan who feels “some inarticulable sense of the pull of distant places, of the immensity of the world, and her own smallness inside it.” Her story collides with that of Omeir, an ox-herder who is press-ganged into the Sultan’s army that surrounds Anna’s city, and whose oxen pull a giant supercannon that will shatter that city’s walls.

Intermeshed gears

The engine that drives these intermeshed gears and cogs is a purportedly ancient text called Cloud Cuckoo Land, written by Antonius Diogenes, about a humble shepherd called Aethon who “lived 80 years a man, 1 year a donkey, 1 year a Sea Bass, 1 year a crow.” Aethon aspires to travel to a utopian city in the sky, run by a benevolent fowlocracy.

Diogenes existed — though none of his works survives — but Doerr masterfully invents the central tale, the heart of this matryoshka of nested narratives. Thus, as we advance linearly through time — involving a few hours in the case of the standoff in America, decades in the lives of some of the other characters — the story is told and re-told across the gulf of the yawning centuries, picked up from where one character stopped.

While the stories chase each other in this DNA-like strand, Doerr celebrates the very act of storytelling as something magical. Anna eases the pain of her dying sister by narrating Aethon’s adventures: “Maybe as long as she has more lines to read to her sister, the city gates will hold; maybe death will stay outside their door for one more day.”

This struggle of memory against forgetting, both individually and as a species, is imbricated with a sense of longing to return, of nostos, “the act of homecoming, a safe arrival”. There is an overwhelming sense of a darkening world, of families splintering, of a planet itself besieged by the armies of air and sea. Still, our stories will survive, even if we don’t. They are terribly perishable, and yet aspire to eternity.

Cloud Cuckoo Land; Anthony Doerr, Fourth Estate, ₹699

