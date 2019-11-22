‘ISRO in Images’ gives a peek into the space agency’s past

Homi Bhabha (right) and Vikram Sarabhai in discussion at a conference in Jaipur, December 1963. Bhabha, senior in age by about 10 years, was a mentor to Sarabhai. While Bhabha built his international reputation as a theoretical physicist, Sarabhai was an experimental researcher. Both worked in cosmic rays; both came from rich and cultured families. Bhabha brought nuclear technology to India and Sarabhai, space technology.

Homi Bhabha (right) and Vikram Sarabhai in discussion at a conference in Jaipur, December 1963. Bhabha, senior in age by about 10 years, was a mentor to Sarabhai. While Bhabha built his international reputation as a theoretical physicist, Sarabhai was an experimental researcher. Both worked in cosmic rays; both came from rich and cultured families. Bhabha brought nuclear technology to India and Sarabhai, space technology. Photo: TIFR Arhives

Ariane Passenger Payload Experiment (APPLE) mounted on a bullock cart to provide a non-magnetic environment and to conduct an antenna test in an open field to remedy a TTC link problem. The American magazine, Newsweek, described this as a collision of cultures in which, between the tail of the ox and the sophisticated APPLE, lay centuries. The problem was solved in about five hours at a cost of Rs. 150 for hiring the cart!

TERLS was dedicated to the UN on 2 February, 1968. On the same day, the housing colony built for the fishermen displaced by TERLS was inaugurated. Standing at extreme right on the dais was Bishop Pereira, who was instrumental in handing over the St. Mary Magdalene Church to the Dept. of Atomic Energy.

Homi Bhabha (glass in one hand and the other on the table) showing Prime Minister Nehru (extreme left) the model of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). To Nehru’s left is SS Bhatnagar. To Bhabha’s left is Morarji Desai, who later became the Prime Minister of India in 1977. Between Bhabha and Desai, in the background, is MC Chagla, the eminent jurist and diplomat. Photo: TIFR Archives