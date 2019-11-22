Books

‘ISRO in Images’ gives a peek into the space agency’s past

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the CartoSAT-3 earth observation satellite from India, along with thirteen commercial nanosatellites from the US, on November 25. Created by Vikram Sarabhai in 1969, ISRO is celebrating the scientist’s birth centenary this year, alongside commemorating the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

To celebrate the dual anniversary, authors PV Manoranjan Rao, BN Suresh and VP Balagangadharan launched Ever Upwards: ISRO in Images, a book with over 370 photographs picked from a collection of 2,000. A sequel to From Fishing Hamlet to the Red Planet, the latest book was in the works for nearly five years before being launched in July 2019 and has a series of never-seen-before images.

An assembled Nike-Apache rocket (supplied by NASA) at Thumba. Note the bicycle in the background; it was the only readily available mode of transport in TERLS in the 1960s.

‘ISRO in Images’ gives a peek into the space agency’s past

