‘ISRO in Images’ gives a peek into the space agency’s past

An assembled Nike-Apache rocket (supplied by NASA) at Thumba. Note the bicycle in the background; it was the only readily available mode of transport in TERLS in the 1960s.
Homi Bhabha (right) and Vikram Sarabhai in discussion at a conference in Jaipur, December 1963. Bhabha, senior in age by about 10 years, was a mentor to Sarabhai. While Bhabha built his international reputation as a theoretical physicist, Sarabhai was an experimental researcher. Both worked in cosmic rays; both came from rich and cultured families. Bhabha brought nuclear technology to India and Sarabhai, space technology.
Ariane Passenger Payload Experiment (APPLE) mounted on a bullock cart to provide a non-magnetic environment and to conduct an antenna test in an open field to remedy a TTC link problem. The American magazine, Newsweek, described this as a collision of cultures in which, between the tail of the ox and the sophisticated APPLE, lay centuries. The problem was solved in about five hours at a cost of Rs. 150 for hiring the cart!
TERLS was dedicated to the UN on 2 February, 1968. On the same day, the housing colony built for the fishermen displaced by TERLS was inaugurated. Standing at extreme right on the dais was Bishop Pereira, who was instrumental in handing over the St. Mary Magdalene Church to the Dept. of Atomic Energy.
During integration of the SLV-3 in Sriharikota. Satish Dhawan flanked by S Srinivasan (left) and APJ Abdul Kalam.
Homi Bhabha (glass in one hand and the other on the table) showing Prime Minister Nehru (extreme left) the model of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). To Nehru’s left is SS Bhatnagar. To Bhabha’s left is Morarji Desai, who later became the Prime Minister of India in 1977. Between Bhabha and Desai, in the background, is MC Chagla, the eminent jurist and diplomat.
People watch a launch at Sriharikota, however precarious the perch maybe!
Side view of the ASLV caught along with its reflection in water (SHAR).
St. Mary Magdalene Church | The Indian space programme has the unique distinction of being born in a place of worship: the St. Mary Magdalene Church. When in 1962, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) acquired land of about “one square mile” of coastal area in Thumba near Trivandrum, there was a church in the middle. This acquisition was for establishing the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS). The only decent and reasonably big building in the whole area was this church. ISRO, which came into existence in 1969, owes a permanent debt to the Rt Ren Dr Peter Bernard Pereira, the Bishop of Trivandrum. It was Bishop Pereira who persuaded his flock to give up the church in the greater interest of the country. K Madhavan Nair District Collector of Trivandrum was responsible for the speedy acquisition of land. The evacuated people, mostly fisherfolk, were resettled in a nearby place called Pallithura, where a new church was built by the DAE. Today, the St. Mary Magdalene Church houses a space museum which is visited by thousands every year.
Nike-Apache on the launch pad