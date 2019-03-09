Is the author a fictitious character?

In his 1969 essay titled ‘What is an Author?’ Michel Foucault discussed whether a text requires or should be assigned an author. He coined the term ‘author function’ and said the author was a result of the function of discourse. The idea of authorship is relatively new, an outcome of the need to assign accountability to a writer for dissenting or transgressive texts.

Sometimes authorship is thrown into the spotlight, especially when it comes to fiction writers. The publishing industry, while a minor cog in the functioning machinery of capitalism, is a rather important one. No matter what the fake news media or psychics say, the future of books is safe; they’re not going anywhere. What this also means is that the Author with a capital A will always survive.

Fabular construct

But in the age of influencers, the question is this: What is an author? If Michel Foucault were alive today, where would he have place the author function? Is the author merely the writer of a text or do we live in a world of the author-celebrity or author-influencer where the image of the author overtakes the creation?

On the one hand we have an author-in-absentia like Elena Ferrante who famously wrote, “I believe that books, once they are written, have no need of their authors.” The entity behind the bestselling Neapolitan series continues to remain an enigma. To stay anonymous while also being a bestselling author seems an incredible anomaly — especially when compared to the notorious Dan Mallory, who goes by the pen name A.J. Finn, author of the bestselling The Woman in the Window.

The exposé published in The New Yorker in February this year had all the makings of a crime thriller that could rival Mallory’s creation. The trail of lies and deceit the charming Mallory leaves behind is nothing short of The Talented Mr. Ripley, the character from Patricia Highsmith’s book, after whom Mallory has fashioned himself. I haven’t read The Woman in the Window, but The New Yorker piece intrigued me enough to want to read it. In both Ferrante and Mallory’s case, the author is the enigma — whether absent, or present as a fabular construct.

At a recent lit fest, speakers on a panel discussing the phenomenon of celebrity authors agreed that while content is the ultimate decider of whether a book is published, the author’s popularity and social standing, both offline and online, is also key. As is the author’s social media presence and following.

Where does this leave new voices, the ones waiting on the slush piles of the Big Five publishing houses, clinging to hope? More, where does it leave established authors, the ones who have a large online persona fed by engagement and followers and who mistake that for validation?

How much of this online persona is fictional and if so, was Mallory wrong in lying about his illnesses, his family and all the constructs he created for himself? After all, the author is a fictitious character, a product of the bio printed on the back of the book, hyped by the media.

Maybe Mallory took it too far, but by virtue of their vocation, authors are liars. They are imposters, using everything around them as clay for the castles they create. And if we’re honest, how much of this author construct is done by us the readers? We look for answers in the books, believing that some part of the fiction must come from a place of truth.

At lunch with a writer friend, I probed some more. And he said something that put the whole thing in perspective. He said: “We want to be seen but not known.” That was the answer, the true baseline of the author construct.

The writer runs a literary management agency and a podcast, ‘Girls Who Lit’.