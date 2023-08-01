  • Historian David Hardiman examines the first surge of India’s freedom struggle by looking at the campaign of 1920-22 in Non-Cooperation in India: Nonviolent Strategy and Protest, 1920–22. While the non-cooperation movement did not achieve its objective of immediate self-rule, it did succeed in shaking the authority of the British in India. 
  • Politics is still considered an unusual career choice for women. In She, the Leader: Women in Indian Politics (Aleph), Nidhi Sharma profiles 17 trailblazing women who have fought against all odds and created a space for themselves in the political discourse, including Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Ampareen Lyngdoh. 
  • The Bookbinder of Jericho (Penguin) by Pip Williams is set in Oxford and at a time when World War I is drawing to a close. It brings women unexpected new freedoms, but how will it impact Peggy, who is working as a bookbinder? Will the chaos of war force her to choose between duty and her dreams? 
  • Annie Zaidi’s Bantering with Bandits and Other True Tales of India (Aleph) is a collection of essays in which the writer draws upon her experience of a reporter for decades to bring diverse stories. From the dacoits of Chambal, starvation among the Sahariyas, poverty in Punjab et al, she looks at the connections between economics, society and culture. 