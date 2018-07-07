Intimacies and the individual tradition

There are no intimacies like the intimacies of childhood, especially when time has shorn them clean of everything but their essence. Here’s one of mine. Chitra Singh is singing ‘Dil hi to hai na sang-o-khist’ on the soundtrack of the TV series Ghalib. My father — no expert on Urdu or poetry or Urdu poetry — turns to me and says, like he is offering me a rare treat — imported chocolates, a Lego set — “sang means stone and khist is bricks.” And then he says the phrase again, lingering over it: “na sang-o-khist.”

No matter how far I go into Urdu poetry in adulthood, I will always return to that phrase, ‘na sang-o-khist’, and all its numerous threads will unravel and coil in my head: the concept of something being neither stone nor bricks; the idea that the heart is so delicate that its delicacy can only be described in a neti manner — like Brahman in the Upanishads — through what it is not; and, of course, the cadent beauty of the sang and khist bound together in izafat by o, preceded by a negation, na sang-o-khist.

I was hooked

Perhaps everyone who reads, listens to music, looks at art, watches films or experiences beauty in any of its manifestations carries within them a list of such intimacies, a collection of sensations remembered. It is hard to imagine that these intimacies

— I can’t think of what else to call them — do not shape the life and experience of the person who carries them. In the specific situation where the person is a writer it is hard to imagine that these intimacies do not shape what they produce. Certainly this has been true in my own writing career.

In the late 90s when I was trying to kickstart my first novel I was studying in the U.S. and consumed by homesickness. Visiting Delhi in that altered mental state one winter I bought a copy of the only Hindi novel that I had heard of: Shrilal Shukla’s Raag Darbari. It was slow going for someone who had not read Hindi as a school subject since the age of 13: three pages a day on a good day.

But early in the book, probably on the very first day that I began reading it, I came across this coruscating one-liner: ‘Vartamaan shiksha paddati raaste mein padi kutiya hai, jise koi bhi laat maar sakta hai.’ (The current education system is like a bitch lying on the street, any passer-by can kick it.) The arch, overly formal ‘vartamaan shiksha paddati’ juxtaposed with the vulgar image of a ‘raaste mein padi kutiya’ sets you up, then there’s a pause at the comma and, finally, the deadpan tone of the second half delivers the sucker punch, reducing you to laughter. I was hooked. I remember feeling that I was hooked. But, one might say, there are many such flashes of brilliance in this book, many of which are still being quoted, especially in 2018 because it is the 50th anniversary of Raag Darbari’s publication. Why did my memory single out this one and preserve it for so long? I can only conjecture it was because this was the first time that my body realised what it meant to be hit by a 440 volt current of literary Hindi.

Raag Darbari was to be my gateway drug. It led me to the rest of Shukla’s ouevre, which I sucked up greedily one book after the next, and to the larger world of Hindi literature. My reading speed increased as did my confidence, to the point that I felt comfortable seeking out the stalls of Hindi publishers at book fairs or going to Hindi Book Centre in Daryaganj or even the bookstore at Sri Ram Centre where the shop attendant, seeing me carrying volumes of Ghalib, Meer and Daagh, decided to bring my reading of Urdu poetry into the 20th century by handing me what was then the only Devanagri edition of Bashir Badr’s poetry, thereby giving my life a decisive turn.

I sometimes wonder what would have happened if, by chance, that shop attendant had slipped out for tea for those 20 minutes that I spent in the shop; what route would my life have taken. Thankfully, his tea break did not coincide with my visit and so Badr joined Shrilal Shukla in my life and they both became the reigning deities of my world for a few years in the early 2000s.

The man on a scooter

Busy writing my first novel at the time, and thinking that it was good that I was primarily reading in Hindi and Urdu since they didn’t interfere with my writing in English, I didn’t pause to consider why these two drew me and why nothing else tasted as good as they did in those years. But that novel, Above Average, sprang from a different lineage, an Indian English lineage.

If I had to identify its textual forebears, I would point to Amitav Ghosh’s The Shadow Lines, which had brushed on middle-class urban boyhood but not treated it fully, R.K. Narayan’s Swami books, Arup Kumar Dutta’s Kaziranga Trail, and the writings of Ruskin Bond. I picked an epigram from Badr for Above Average and thought no more about it.

Having finished Above Average in 2004, I returned to India in 2005, struggling to adapt to professional life in a public university with its complex and unyielding bureaucracy.

Settling into this new challenging life, getting the first novel to publication and writing another novel set in the U.S. — a country I had loved but known I would one day leave — took up a few years. In mid-2009, barely a few weeks after finishing the novel that would later be published under the title This Place, an image flashed through my mind of a man riding a scooter, a plastic bag full of vegetables in its front carrier.

From that image came a novel entitled The Householder about a PA to an IAS officer whose life falls apart when his boss and he get suspended. As that book took shape in my mind it felt to me as if Shukla and Badr had gone into that part of me where memories of my life growing up in the government colonies of Delhi were stored.

While I had been busy with other things, these two writers had been carrying on an intense negotiation with those memories, and now that I was done with my other preoccupations, the khichdi that had been simmering within was ready to serve.

Whole scenes in that book were riffs on scenes from Shukla’s Makaan, almost what would be called a cover if we were talking of music, homage if it were cinema. I wrote a passage where the protagonist is trying to adjust to life at home after being suspended, a passage that was praised by some critics as being one of the strongest parts of the book.

This passage was a direct attempt to elaborate one Badr sher: ‘Be vaqt agar jaoonga sab chaunk padenge/ ik umr hui din mein kabhi ghar nahin dekha’ (if I go there at an unusual time everyone will be startled/ it’s been an age since I saw home during the day). Neither before nor since has writing come as easily to me as it did when I wrote that book.

The Householder was published to favourable reviews but despite the fact that I had chosen another epigram from Badr and put Shukla’s name in the acknowledgements, none of the critics picked up the leads. In the meantime my own life was moving from one stage to another — into fatherhood and onwards to the loss of a parent — and in the midst of this churning two works emerged as pillars that I reached for when I needed support: Krishna Sobti’s Zindaginama and Amritlal Nagar’s Amrit aur Vish.

Complete immersion

These two very different works had one thing in common: they created a world that demanded nothing but complete immersion from the reader, and brought him to that complete immersion without his realising it. In the work I have been writing over the

last few years, the influence of Amrit aur Vish can be easily detected by a reader familiar with that work, whereas the influence of Zindaginama works at such a subtle level that even I am not able to point to where it appears. I only know it is there because I felt compelled to re-read that work in its entirety early in the writing of my own book.

And in the few weeks while I was re-reading it, I was continuously plagued by a sharp yearning to write Zindaginama myself — a desire that was clearly completely irrational, not just because I am not capable of writing such a magnificent work, but also because it had already been written.

I am, of course, fully aware of the politics and power dynamics that have been playing out between English, which garners greater attention simply because it is the language of the elite, and other Indian languages like Hindi.

The purpose of this essay is not to intervene in this debate because it appears to me that the discussion on which language can speak for an Indian reality, and which one cannot, is a political one. There are larger fault lines running through all aspects of our collective lives and these fault lines cannot but pass through the realm of literature as well.

The discussion is not grounded in the individual experiences of practitioners of the craft of fiction. If this is considered a lacuna in the framing of this debate then my purpose here is to address this lacuna.

My purpose here is to draw attention to the fact that every individual writer picks and chooses his way through the texts that come his way, some that come with a cultural inevitability — the way Ruskin Bond or Ghalib came to me — some that come by chance — the way I encountered Badr. The ones that stick — that go in and find an anchor within the writer’s sensibility — and thereby find a new utterance in the writer’s work are the ones that I think of as that individual writer’s tradition.

Critics can serve their audience best by uncovering and contextualising that tradition — in ways that writers themselves, not being scholars, cannot. Readers can follow the links the writer provides to enrich their reading experiences, and their lives.

Which language, which national context, which art form the link leads you to is not relevant. What is relevant is that this vast network of cultural production which those who have come before us have left us, to which some of us strive to add, manifests the manifold possibilities of the human experience, and that within this limitless plexus there is a place for each one of us.

The writer’s latest novel is Half the Night is Gone.