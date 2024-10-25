Writer and archivist Peter K. Steinberg has spent 30 years compiling, editing and archiving materials on the life and work of Sylvia Plath, who would have turned 92 today. Often seen in light of her tragedies and not her achievements and skill, Plath remains one of the most misunderstood writers/ poets of 20th century. Steinberg wishes to change this narrative. He has previously co-edited The Letters of Sylvia Plath (Vol. I and II), has written at least two dozen essays on Plath as well as a brief biography of the author for high school children.

The latest feather in his cap is the much-awaited publication of The Collected Prose of Sylvia Plath (Faber & Faber), which is the second prose anthology in Plath’s name after Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams (1977), edited by her husband Ted Hughes. Steinberg speaks freely of Plath’s writing and how it should be seen in the modern world. Edited excerpts:

Plath has written across formats — short fiction, poetry, novel, non-fiction, journals, letters, even a radio play. The context that her journals and letters provide feels invigorating. Even poet and Plath scholar David Trinidad acknowledges them together as capable of creating a ‘movie of her life’. What do you feel about the complementary nature of her writing?

I think I can only answer [this question] as a reader/ fan/ editor/ lover of literature. I do feel like Plath’s writings across styles are complementary and companionable pieces. The letters and journals often record the source experience for one of her creative writings, and it’s fascinating to see how she treats them; the act of transforming life into art… each enriches the other in countless ways. Bringing out all of Plath’s journals, letters, prose, and eventually poems, will truly allow her readers to see how all the works blend to make a beautiful tapestry of words.

Plath is known primarily as a poet. How does this new anthology alter this image?

Plath is in an unusual position concerning the genres in which she wrote. She is a poet and she is known primarily as a poet; but, yet, her best-selling work is her novel, The Bell Jar (1963). By bringing out these 217 works in The Collected Prose of Sylvia Plath, I hope it shows how seriously Plath took prose writing. One may be able to gain a better understanding of her storytelling abilities, her development of characters, and the themes which interested her the most. Also, to see how certain elements are developed over time. [Her] non-fiction [too] has been remarked upon by biographers and scholars but is still massively under-studied.

Plath remains one of the most misunderstood writers/poets of the 20th century. It sometimes feels like her works are excessively interpreted in the light of her personal life — the death of her father, her suicide attempts, her depression, relationship with Ted Hughes... narrowing her down to a few popular labels. Do you think Plath has been unduly subjected to scrutiny in this regard?

The ironic thing is that the “popular labels” are generally problematic and insensitive. In fact, I see them as simply a short cut; taking the easy way out with very little thought, feeling, or effort to dig a little deeper and give Plath her due as a human, a woman, a writer, and a mother, [especially] in the cultural context of the era in which she lived. Having access to these full, unabridged editions and to accurate and comprehensive biographies should help turn the tide but it’s likely going to take a generation to see attitudes shift in a significant way. I think Plath’s life is something we should celebrate, so I do not feel she’s been unduly subjected to scrutiny. The scrutiny though can be beneficial. Unfortunately, the period of time between her death in 1963 and, say, the publication of her unabridged Journals was such a significant period of time that most of the negative viewpoints are firmly grounded.

Where do you suggest a reader should begin their tryst with Plath?

There’s no wrong place to start reading Plath. If one struggles with poetry, then perhaps the prose (creative or autobiographical) is where one begins. Or, maybe they have an interest in her life: there are so many biographies now, both big and small, that can offer a good introduction. Heather Clark’s Red Comet (2020) is wonderful and monumental, but for a true novice it might be intimidating. Some biographies have aged well, some not so much. [Even] the Internet could be a good place, so long as the resource(s) are trustworthy.

Do you see yourself as a writer beyond Plath? How did you come to choose her as your scholarly compass?

I started reading Plath in 1994 and I was very quickly hooked on to her life and writing. One teacher said, “Everyone has a Plath phase.” So, it’s been a 30-year phase for me! I’m in the process of retiring from all this as I have done everything, and more, that I could ever have wanted to do. I’d like to try writing beyond Plath, yes. But it’ll be an interesting period of adjustment as I move away from being so minutely involved. I feel like I have been incredibly lucky and fortunate to help shepherd [her work] into the world. There were challenges, of course, but I just simply wanted as much accurate information about Plath to be made available to as many people as possible.

As an editor/ archivist, how important do you think it is to bring unpublished or lesser-known works of an author, to light, next to their published, popular work?

I think it’s very important… Plath’s so well-known for a relatively small amount of poetry and prose. By publishing so much of her creative writing, it will allow for a fuller understanding and appreciation of the things she spent her preciously short time on earth doing. Her autobiography and her biography have both overshadowed her writing in many ways. I hope these newly published pieces simply give readers more to think about when they think about Sylvia Plath.

The interviewer is a books and culture writer. @read.dream.repeat/instagram

