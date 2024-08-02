Ever since he burst onto the literary firmament with a million-pound advance for his debut novel The Impressionist (2002), British novelist Hari Kunzru, 54, has continued to write at a steady clip, with seven novels and many short stories and essays to his credit. His latest, Blue Ruin (Simon & Schuster), is the last of a loose trilogy preceded by White Tears (2017) and Red Pill (2019), all connected only thematically.

Set during the pandemic, Blue Ruin, through the central characters of artists Jay and Rob, explores largely the world of contemporary art and the conflicting pursuit of art for money versus art for passion. Neatly woven in the novel are themes such as love and friendship, money, gender, race, social inequality, as Kunzru shifts the narrative from pandemic days in upstate New York to 90s London. Edited excerpts from an interview:

How would you describe ‘Blue Ruin’?

I wanted to write a novel that had a particular kind of shape and a particular set of concerns. I use the word romance for it sometimes not just because there’s a love story in there, but more because of the traditional form of the romance, this European form where people are taken out of their normal worlds and thrown into a kind of situation which can be sometimes magical and, in some ways, it is out of their normal life.

Were you inspired by Krzysztof Kieślowski’s ‘Three Colours’ trilogy of films for the title?

Actually, it came about almost by accident. Once you have a ‘white’ novel and a ‘red’ novel, there’s a kind of an inextricable pull towards writing a ‘blue’ novel.

I am aware of Kieślowski’s trilogy, which actually came out when I was quite young. They were in the back of my mind but I can’t say there was a particular formal or thematic connection to them.

In ‘Blue Ruin’, your protagonist is against the commercialisation of art, seeking freedom to create art that feels true. Your view on this paradox of money vs. freedom?

Every single person has to face this whether they are artists or not. As a writer, you are faced with this paradox in a slightly different way, you have to be able to communicate widely enough and entertainingly enough that other people want to read. Most writers want to try and create something that’s original, that actually stretches people or changes things in some way.

So, it is a kind of negotiation that everybody has to do and it is especially intense in the art world where there are large sums of money to be made if you created a particular kind of work and if you are lucky.

Was it easy to write about the experiences of characters belonging to a race different from yours?

People ask this question a lot because we’ve become very preoccupied with questions about authenticity in recent years; but you know, if you think about it logically, fiction would be impossible without these kinds of gestures of trying to occupy the experience and the position of people different from yourself as a writer.

If I was to restrict my characters to people who shared everything about me then there would be a lot of clones walking around the stage.

Writers are increasingly coming under attack. How do you feel about this?

Freedom of expression is fundamental to writers. Obviously, we are heavy users of that particular freedom. And governments of all kinds and in all places seem to increasingly want to try and suppress speech that they don’t like. It is important for writers to be in solidarity with each other and that is why when Salman [Rushdie] was attacked, I ended up on the steps of the New York Public Library, reading from his works as a gesture of support and solidarity.

Writers around the world have similar problems and I think those who have a public profile or platform must speak up and reassert this very important principle.

As an author, are you worried about Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over content creation?

I am much more worried about electricity. There are various kinds of AI models that are fascinating, and certainly it has already eaten into the livelihoods of illustrators, and there are certain sorts of writing jobs that will be threatened by AI. I’m less bothered about AI immediately coming for novelists. The most worrying aspect is the enormous amount of power it uses; it immediately led companies like Google to abandon their carbon neutrality goals, their energy goals, for the next few years. We are still in the climate crisis; nothing has changed, and yet this great new strain on power generation and energy hungry models is what makes me most nervous; they’ll just accelerate the ongoing climate crisis.

Q: Your wife, Katie Kitamura, is a novelist. What does it mean to live with another writer?

It is an enormous relief to me because she understands the strange patterns of behaviour that you need to have in order to make this work.

Both of us understand that the other one needs a great amount of solitude to think and time to be away from the daily hustle and bustle of family life. We both work from home; we read each other’s work. At a certain point, one person holds the fort when the other is away. I feel we are very blessed.

The interviewer is a Bengaluru-based independent journalist and writer.

