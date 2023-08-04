August 04, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

It is the year 1635. Charles I, grandson of the ill-fated Mary, Queen of Scots, is still on the throne in England, fifteen-odd years away from being executed on charges of treason, like his grandmother before him. The sliver of land which would become Madras is a few years from being bought by the British East India Company, while a brutal, brave world is being built in Virginia, North America, the first permanent British settlement in the New World.

Into this surprisingly global milieu comes Tony, the protagonist of Brinda Charry’s new novel The East Indian, a gripping bildungsroman that goes back centuries. The story offers nuanced ideas of nation-building, race, identity, faith and belonging, funnelled through the voice of its engaging, perspicacious narrator, the son of a Tamil courtesan.

This is Charry’s third novel; she has also written a volume of short stories and several books and articles focused on her specialisation in English Renaissance Literature (Shakespeare and contemporaries). “Creative writing is very different from academic work,” says the New Hampshire-based academician and writer, adding that she has always kept the two compartmentalised.

In that sense, The East Indian, set in an era she is very familiar with, brings together both, she says. “I have studied the 1600s and am particularly interested in questions of the early formation of race and the early construction of cultural encounter and globalisation,” says Charry. “For me, it was not just the story of an individual. It was a story of a world coming into being.” Edited excerpts:

What kind of research went into this novel? How did you flesh out this world?

It involved a lot of research. Historical fiction, in general, if you take it seriously, does. I took maybe two years to just read: from the early history of the East India Company, particularly in Southern India, about London and the South Asian presence in London and, of course, Virginia.

The Virginia part takes up most of the novel and involved the most extensive study. It is not just about the larger things but the little things — the plants, animals, what people wore, what they ate. You have to transport your reader. And that, for me, was challenging but also good fun.

You constantly bring up the little Indian boy in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and draw parallels between Tony and him.

I am a Shakespearean scholar by training, and it always stood out for me that there is this Indian boy in this very English play. Like Tony, the little boy in the play is an outsider. He is the object of desire in the play, because he is fought over by the king and the queen, but is also the outsider. That encapsulates a lot about what Indians’ identity could have been like back in the day, and that is what I wanted Tony to see.

While racism is talked about, prejudice doesn’t necessarily stop with race in this novel. You’ve also written about homosexuality, anti-semitism, and witch-hunting.

As a person of colour, race often feels to be the only thing that matters. But it always works in the context of other prejudices, and you cannot isolate one kind from the other. I was trying to show that this whole network of prejudice comes into play and reinforces each other.

The transition from servitude to institutionalised slavery in North America is something you hint at in this novel. Can you tell us more?

I want to be cautious since I am not an expert. It was much debated amongst American historians. Did it start with slavery? Were the first Africans brought as slaves or not?

But others say that though some were, others were brought in as indentured labour. Or even if they were slaves, it wasn’t as rigid. There are instances of African landowners, early on, who seemed to have become wealthy.

It was later when the flow of white labour stopped (that things may have changed). Tobacco was a very labour-intensive crop, and people needed cheap and free labour. So, slavery came into place.

There is a case where three servants run away together. One of them is black, and the others are white. They are recovered and brought back. The white men are simply punished for seven years while the black man becomes a servant for life. That becomes the first recorded instance of slavery. A lot of historians say that is where you see something shifting — slavery becoming legalised and racialised.

You came to the U.S. as a graduate student. Did your own experience of displacement and shifting identities spill over to the character?

Definitely. An immigrant’s sensibility of a shifting, dichotomous identity does make its way into this novel.

I didn’t want to make too much of it. But the fact of the matter is that as long as you have connections to another country, there is a dichotomy. Sometimes you are comfortably both, and there are times when you are neither. I think that is part of the immigrant’s way of being.

I did project some of that, especially early on when Tony has memories of home and what happened there. Then as the novel goes on, he becomes more at home and, at one point, decides that he is Virginian.

The man who would not die — what does that figure signify, and how does it tie in with Tony’s life?

The man who would not die was inspired by a historical figure. I had read about this man, a criminal in England, who was hanged and did not die. They do it a second and a third time, and he still does not die. By English law, no person can be hanged more than three times, so they ship him off to Virginia. I decided to use him as a symbol of persistence and survival in the most difficult of circumstances, which is what Tony has to do.

What are you working on right now?

I am working on yet another work of historical fiction because that is what I do best. It is set in the 1800s in the Boston area, which is where I live. It is about the world of popular entertainment: magic. I don’t mean Harry Potter but magicians, jugglers, who perform magic tricks on stage, a very international world. It looks like people from Madras were everywhere (laughs). There were two persons from Madras, one of them named Ramo Samee. He made it really big on the London stage and then came to Boston. I was inspired by that figure and decided to write about magic as a profession.

