Author Sudeep Sen recommends books for your lockdown reading

Raavan and Suheldev by Amish Tripathi

The two Westland publications are akin to a historical saga multi-episode Netflix binge-watch. His plots are well-knitted, narrative fast-paced and gripping, and his dialogue construction lends a believable personality to the mytho-fiction characters. There are gods, villains, pirates — kings, saviour, warriors — the classic good versus evil tension — and timeline spanning 1025 AD / 3400 BCE. Both books were a perfect tonic and an ideal escape from all the pandemic doom and gloom.

*

The Day Before Today: Lockdown Stories by Gayatri Gill

Published by Speaking Tiger, it contains wonderfully etched little narratives, written with great flair and insight, while grasping the pulse and measure of the current climes. The ten micro-stories are book-ended by arresting sketches by Niyati Singh, adding a parallel strand to Gill’s storytelling. The pieces have an easy sense of immediacy about them, and the conversational tone complements the pacing of her fiction. The fairytale quality of ‘The Peach’, the screenshot imagism of ‘Virus-Virus’, and the contemporary tonality of both ‘Siya, Circa 2020’ and ‘Siya, Circa 2023’ — are some of the techniques she employs in her compelling debut collection.

*

My Typewriter is My Piano: Selected Poems by Anamika

Aark Arts has published Anamika’s first comprehensive collection of Hindi poems in English translations. Her writing is deeply embedded in a certain kind of feminism, not the strident strain but a quiet and intellectually forceful one. Her poetry deals not only with society and politics, but also the small evanescent moments of daily life and domesticity. Her observations are razor sharp and astute, even unforgiving. Yet, her poetry embodies a wonderful lyricism when read out loud, the cadence of her verse carrying forward the serious contents effortlessly. “Now that my own grey hair / kisses my shoulder. / I know for sure / dying fragrance / is the most sensuous, and / almost permanent / is the smile of the dead.” (‘Absent’). This is an important and urgent book.

*

Calcutta, Crow & Other Fragments by Brinda Bose

This is a sparkingly assured and ruminatively intelligent deubt by a veryfine writer. Brinda Bose’s writings as an academic and reviewer are well travelled. She brings to them her sharp intellectual acuity, original thought process and analysis, and an effortless writing style. Calcutta, Crow (Hawakal) is her first creative writing publication. Bose’s fragmentary style — sometimes Sapphic in nature and tone — contains haunting mini-tales of a contradictory ‘city of joy’ where the skeletal shadow of human suffering is never far away. Her language is always sharp and arresting — whether it is the mythic sequence ‘Calcutta, Crow I-IV’: “the / room you grew up in? / are they the colour texture stink of / seaweed … oliveblack with the dark weariness ….” — or in the wonderful prose convolutions of ‘insomnia, amnesia, sleep’, like a Freudian “game” or a set-piece challenging the temporality of our imaginative senses or even a haiku-like spareness in her ‘invocation 1-3’ series.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are reading at metro@thehindu.co.in