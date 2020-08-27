Books

International Booker Prize: Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s “The Discomfort of Evening” wins

Author Marieke Lucas Rijneveld and translator Michele Hutchison

Author Marieke Lucas Rijneveld and translator Michele Hutchison   | Photo Credit: Twitter/@TheBookerPrizes

A 29-year-old Dutch writer has become the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize.

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s “The Discomfort of Evening,” a dark story about a devout farming family in a strict Christian community in the rural Netherlands, was announced as the winner Wednesday.

Under the rules of the prize, the 50,000-pound ($66,000) award will be split between the author and translator Michele Hutchison, giving both equal recognition.

Ted Hodgkinson, who chaired a panel of judges, described the novel as “a tender and visceral evocation of a childhood caught between shame and salvation.”

 

The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. The award is separate from the main Booker Prize, and aims to encourage more publishing and reading of quality fiction from around the world.

This year the judges considered 124 books, translated from 30 languages.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 6:42:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/international-booker-prize-marieke-lucas-rijnevelds-the-discomfort-of-evening-wins/article32452269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story