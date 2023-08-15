  • Gautam Bhatia’s Unsealed Covers (Harper) provides a peek into the functioning of the Indian judiciary between 2014 and 2023. The past decade has seen courtroom battles over civil rights, national security, citizenship, the federal structure and so forth. He highlights both continuities and breaks with the past.
  • The Nilgiri Hills: A Kaleidoscope of People, Culture and Nature, edited by Paul Hockings, brings together new articles from writers and scholars, ecologists and filmmakers, on a variety of subjects, from gathering of wild honey, Toda views of the British, the mythology of the Badagas, traditional healing systems of the Irulas to the music of the tribes, the unique climate and several ecosystems of the region. 
  • Longlisted for the Booker Prize, 2023, Jonathan Escoffery’s If I Survive You (4th Estate) is a book of interconnected stories about a family which flees to Miami when political violence erupts in their native Kingston. But they soon realise that they are not going to be warmly welcomed to America. As the family navigates issues of race, financial crisis and even a Hurricane, will they be able to stick together?
  • Also on the Booker longlist of 13 books is Tan Twan Eng’s The House of Doors (Canongate) which is set in 1921 Penang under the shadow of Empire. In the lives of an English lawyer Robert Hamlyn and his wife Lesley, enters Somerset Maugham, who has been travelling the world searching for stories. Secrets are exchanged between the writer and Lesley, and soon a tragic true crime finds its way into Maugham’s fiction. Based on true events, Twan Eng, who has been shortlisted for the Booker before, writes a masterful novel of love, loss and betrayal.