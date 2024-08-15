What do you remember about your school history lessons? I recall a litany of dates, names, acts and wars. Poorly reproduced black-and-white photos and line drawings of kings and queens. It was something to be endured rather than enjoyed.

It wasn’t till I read The Diary of Anne Frank in Class VIII that I actually had an emotional reaction to a historical event. Perhaps it was reading about the experiences of a girl not much older than myself that left such a big impression on me.

It’s easy to forget that children bear witness to, and participate in, the making of history, when all we read about are the heads of states, generals and policies that shaped the times. It was this sentiment that inspired Sayoni Basu, co-founder of Duckbill Books, to envision Songs of Freedom, a historical fiction series for young readers that tells the story of India’s Independence struggle through the eyes and experiences of children. Since the series launched in 2022, eight books have been published, each set in geographically diverse locations, from Mumbai to Manikoil, and Aizawl to Kolkata, spanning a time period from 1900 to 1942.

“The freedom movement was when the idea of India was shaped, and where we, the people, truly determined the future we wanted. It’s important for children to learn about acts of resistance and the power they hold to make change.”Sayoni BasuCo-founder of Duckbill Books that has brought out the ‘Songs of Freedom’ series

“The freedom movement was when the idea of India was shaped, and where we, the people, truly determined the future we wanted. Even today, we deserve to shape our future. It’s important for children to learn about acts of resistance and the power they hold to make change,” says Basu, an avid reader of historical fiction and non-fiction herself.

Music as revolution

These acts of resistance and change-making are small but powerful in Shruthi Rao’s A Melody in Mysore, released last month. It is 1932 and 12-year-old Leela is being raised by her Ajji (grandmother) in the well-governed, prosperous Mysore kingdom, free of British interference, under the rule of the Wodeyars. Leela hears snippets of information about Gandhi and the independence movement sweeping through the country from her Shivappa Meshtru and whispered conversations at home, but she is desperate to know more.

Her wishes come true when she meets Malathi Akka who moves into the neighbourhood, and exposes her to new ideas, poetry and music, through a gramophone. Rao’s story explores the role of music as a medium through which ideas of freedom and revolution were subversively spread, hidden between the lines of religious songs and poetry.

Leela and her cousin Subba, on the cusp of adolescence, want to be taken seriously, and contribute to the movement. Rao highlights how little deeds or as the book calls them, alilu seva, often go unnoticed but are of great importance. “Every time people speak of the freedom struggle, I can’t help but think of all those who worked tirelessly, who kept the movement alive with their tiny actions, whose names we will never know. Many of these people were women. Unknown, unacknowledged. My story is a tribute to all of them,” Rao says.

This inclusion of the role of common people in the freedom struggle resonates with young readers. Ten-year-old Bengaluru boy Ninad Kamath, who loves The Chowpatty Cooking Club (2022) by Lubaina Bandukwala, shares: “Our history books only talk about the main events and leaders. I love how children and the smaller events are covered in this series.”

View from the Northeast

What struck me about Rao’s book and others in the series, is the many layers of narrative woven together.

In Hannah Lalhlanpuii’s Postcard from the Lushai Brigade (published in August 2023), 13-year-old Bawiha is living a seemingly idyllic life with his mother, grandmother and older brother Kima. Set in 1942, Lalhalnpuii centres the book around the formation of an independent brigade to fight on the side of the British against an imminent Japanese invasion. Each of the characters in the book offers readers a different point-of-view on the events unfolding before them: Bawiha’s grandmother mourns the erasure of local customs and culture under British rule. Kima voluntarily signs up to join the Lushai Brigade even as he speaks of Gandhi’s chosen weapon of non-violence.

And then there is Bawiha himself, whose coming-of-age is complex and beautifully portrayed: from a young boy enthralled by the Mizo stories his grandmother tells him to working in the British Superintendent’s bungalow as a way to earn income, to his growing discontent at the way the coloniser takes over Aizawl.

Lalhlanpuii has always wanted to write about the social and cultural impact of colonialism on the everyday lives of common people, something she feels is rarely discussed and written about. “We still have a long way to go when it comes to the Northeast, be it historical writing or children’s literature. It is crucial to incorporate this history into the mainstream curriculum to bridge the cultural divide that exists.”

Role of fiction and non-fiction

While the books are in no way intended to impart learning, I can’t help but think of all the things they have taught me. Swati Sengupta’s A Rebellion in Ranchi, also released last month, is set in 1915 and looks at how the Oraons, suppressed by land-owning Zamindars and the British, join the Tana Bhagat movement and attempt to adhere to non-violence even as violence is unleashed around them. I found it fascinating that the Adivasis believed German Baba — none other than the German Kaiser himself — would help them defeat the British. The stories were possibly brought to the region by German missionaries.

But what do children find interesting about the books? Maya Nair Rasquinha, a 10-year-old fan of the series from Mumbai loves reading how children participated in the freedom struggle. “I read about the role of students from Calcutta’s colleges in the freedom movement in A Conspiracy in Calcutta (2022)and was amazed by their courage. I knew that freedom fighters spent so many years in jail, but before I read the ‘Songs of Freedom’ books I had not thought about the many ordinary people who also risked their lives and went to jail.”

For Maya’s mother, journalist Smitha Nair Rasquinha, the books have sparked some interesting conversations at home. “There were of course a lot of factual questions about the freedom movement and British rule: how did so few people from so far away gain control over so many of us? Why did Indians join the British police force and administration and carry out orders to kill their own? But most of our conversations (and what she seemed to be most affected by) were about individual rights and freedoms, sparked, for instance, by the helplessness of 10-year-old Bithi in the book, as her classmate and best friend is married off,” she says.

Initiatives like ‘Songs of Freedom’ are even more important today as we live through sweeping and selective cuts to history syllabi, which are increasingly riddled with factual errors and blatant misinformation. I asked Basu what role she felt fiction and non-fiction books play for young readers. “There is a crying need for well-researched, unbiased history books that talk of people and places based on hard facts.” Basu’s authors all conduct meticulous research — Lalhlanpuii went through state archives, gathered photographs and spoke to Mizo historians — and are asked to cite sources for information as far as possible. Occasionally, subject/period specialists are brought in to read certain sections.

Basu adds, “But there are only two important things to keep in mind: research and fabulous writing. Neither can be compromised in the least.”

While there’s much to learn from these books, for me, what lingered were the emotions they evoked. Over the past few years, a certain jingoistic nationalism has suffused our collective consciousness, one I cannot relate to. Songs of Freedom reminded me that you can love your country in many ways. It can be a quiet emotion, felt deeply within, and that the smallest acts of courage and resistance are often the most patriotic.

The writer is a children’s book author and columnist based in Bengaluru.