There is no dearth of romance books in the market — in fact it is one of the highest selling genres in fiction globally, if one is to go by the available data. We all love to love love and read about it. Keeping in mind the ongoing Pride Month, why not pick up exclusively queer romances? Now, more than ever, there are all manner of romance books being published which run the spectrum from L-G-B-T-Q-I-A-P stories.

Here is a short list which features not just the only-romance-no plot books , but also the plot-heavy with a dash of epic romance stories:

Leeward by Katie Daysh

It is the 19th century and Napoleanic Wars are raging across Europe and the Americas. Captain Hiram Nightingale is coerced into commanding HMS Scylla to track down a mutineer ship, which has disappeared into the mist. Nightingale reluctantly takes command of his ship, while recovering from a previous injury, and butts heads with his lieutenant Arthur Courtney. Leeward has a satisfyingly slow-burn queer romance thrown in, along with intrigue, mayhem and piracy on the high seas.

The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite

If you enjoy romance with a side of er … scientific temperament, then you would definitely enjoy this one. Lucy is a young astronomer who, in 19th century England, wants to study the stars, comets and what have you out there. Unfortunately, the society of the time isn’t known for being progressive or inviting to women scholars. Luckily, an opportunity to work on a revolutionary French text presents itself via the beguiling Countess Moth, and Lucy throws herself at it (and at the Countess eventually). Just saying — this book may heal your soul.

Proper English by K.J. Charles

Two adventurous, sometimes-gun toting misses, Patricia and Fenella, are stuck in a country house over a hunting trip along with their respective companions, as they overcome danger together. K.J. Charles is one of the best queer historical romance authors out there and almost all their books are worth reading. Drama, blackmail, murder and lesbians — whatever more could one want from a romance? And because there is no way you’d stop at one K.J. Charles, you should also add Think of England, set in the same universe, to your list.

A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall

Viola Carroll, in her former life, was presumed dead as a soldier at Waterloo. Her dear friend and childhood companion, the now Duke of Gracewood, has been plunged into depths of depression ever since he couldn’t save his friend in battle. He fights off ghosts of his pasts daily and finds refuge in drink and laudanum. Viola decides to befriend him afresh and bring him out of his darkness. Of course, there is attraction and forbidden romance against societal norms and rules. It’s not always easy to find trans representation in romances, but it’s lovely when you do — especially if it’s a fun, frothy romance for a change!

Honeytrap by Aster Glen Gray

Cold war shenanigans with enemy spies falling in love is a wonderful premise that has been mined in various forms and for good reason. Watching rivals Gennady and Daniel slowly fall in love over the years, trying to keep their love a secret at the height of their countries’ enmity is both tender and thrilling. Political intrigue and gay romance make for great bedfellows — who knew?

You Should be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian

The not-so-shockingly homophobic sports industry in the 1960 (also recently racially integrated) is the setting for this romance between a star baseball player stuck in his worst slump and a reporter who’s interviewing him for a regular feature. While there is a lot happening in the background of the time it’s based in, such as homosexuality being illegal, racism being commonplace and payphones being a common way to catch up with someone (remember those?) the romance between Eddie and Mark is uplifting and heartwarming.

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske

If you grow weary of the real world (and who wouldn’t), then step into Marske’s fantasy world with the first book in this series. The world is similar to ours, but set in an alternate reality where magic exists and there is administration in place to make sure its presence is kept secret. Into this mix is introduced a young and naive Robin Blyth, who only wanted a normal government job, and Edwin Courcey, whose help Robin cannot do without. With a dash of world-saving thrown into the mix, this is the kind of light fantasy romance anyone can get into.

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

Finally a contemporary romance! This wasn’t meant to be a list of historical romances exclusively, which just goes to show how irresistable the genre is. A reality TV producer, Dev, casts an awkward misfit, Charlie, as the ‘eligible bachelor’ of his show and has to work hard to ensure that his show doesn’t tank. But Charlie seems to have more chemistry with Dev than any of the contestants of the show … Reality TV is terribly addictive and a book set in its midst even more so.

The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee

Monty leads a life of debauchery, which gets him kicked out of a prestigious English boarding school and sees him embark on a grand tour of Europe with his best friend, Percy, and his sister Felicity. This one is a romp involving a friends-to-lovers romance between Monty and Percy as well as their hilarious and often hair-raising adventures on their travels. Monty is delightfully and openly queer and bisexual, and also an absolute hoot. You can’t not be charmed.

Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan

What a time to be a reader when romance isn’t just for the young. This is a short novella which is light on the plot but that shouldn’t stop it from being on your to-read list. Mrs. Martin is 73 years old and due to circumstances meets Violetta, who’s a youthful 69. The romance that follows is enjoyable, funny and touching too.

All the books mentioned in this article are available online or in bookstores.

Ayushi Saxena is a consulting editor who has worked on several award-winning and bestselling children’s books. She is currently the publisher at Art1st, an independent company that creates books for children based on Indian art.