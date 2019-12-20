In his new memoir, Carlo Pizzati is on a quest to find a cure for his backache

A man, his broken back and a long journey, complete with epiphanies and self-introspection to find a cure — Bending Over Backwards, written by author Carlo Pizzati, is, in his own words, a ‘memo-vel’: a memoir that reads like a novel.

A prequel to his recent work Mappillai, which chronicles his years in India, Bending Over Backwards is everything that happened to Pizzati, which ultimately brought him to India. Now settled as an overseas citizen — the journey and its documentation, he says, lent to a lot of self-introspection. The book gives the perspective of a Westerner’s initial idea of the country, replete with speculation, says Pizzati. “I was one of the people who arrived with a portable water purifier in my pocket,” he recalls adding, “which is why I thought it would be interesting for Indian readers to have that point of view of someone who is being honest of his shortcomings; who now by being an overseas citizen, can be frank about his transformation.”

This narrative has been woven over the years, with some new chapters and additions, that joined in after Pizzati settled in India — there is a thread, laced with subtle humour, that runs through the work, which compares his earlier perception of the country to his realisations, today.

The narrative revisits the time when Pizzati was going through a “mid-life crisis” around 2007 — this was also the time when professionally he was rethinking his career as a journalist. At the same time, he was stubbornly trying to finish his first novel. “Out of all this, I realised that I had a more serious issue to deal with — a physical pain in my back which I had been dragging from the age of six,” he says, adding, “so I decided that before I fixed my spirit, my moods and professional situation, I had to fix my body.”

This led him to try multiple ways of treatment. After many failed attempts, a friend suggested a visit to a posturologist. Now, this is where the memoir opens. After many attempts at “walking like a fox with chin up in the air” — suggestions picked up from Boulder, Colorado and an American professor, who is a student of Ashtanga Yoga — he headed to Los Angeles, where he “was hooked up onto this strange machine” and was told that he had committed a social crime in his prior incarnation. “Being an atheist, this led me to think about whether there is such a thing as a ‘soul’ and can a machine photograph, measure or detect whether it is suffering. It opened an avenue to explore the relationship between spirituality and rationality.”

Carlo Pizzati | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Transcendental meditation, was another option, and this, Pizzati says, worked to an extent — “that is when I opened my mind to the idea of visiting India. I decided to go to Mysuru to learn under Pattabhi Jois for a month before he passed.” In India, he explored the relationship between technology and spirituality and the future of it. Laced with subtle humour and elaborate metaphors, the narration is done in such a way that it often plays with reality. This style of Pizzati’s, in fact, is what lends a visual quality to the work.

“Bending Over Backwards, is a story that begins with a broken man, looking for a cure, travelling around the globe, and ends up in India, seeking the truth but finding love instead,” concludes Pizzati.

Bending Over Backwards by HarperCollins will be launched on December 21, at 6.30 pm at Spaces, Besant Nagar.