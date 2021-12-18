Imagined intimacies: Latha Anantharaman reviews Selma Carvalho’s ‘Sisterhood of Swans’

British-Asian writer Selma Carvalho dissects relationships with brutal honesty in her debut novel

There is this recurring image in Selma Carvalho’s Sisterhood of Swans — man leaves woman for another woman and their new baby. In the life of Anna-Marie, a girl of Goan descent growing up in a small English town, this experience starts with Daddy leaving Mummy to go live with pregnant Martha and her teenage son. The event is repeated again and again till you feel you’re looking into a hallway of facing mirrors, at an infinity of couples joining and rejoining.

Still, even at this very first abandonment, Anna-Marie feels she is invisibly wired to the father, from whom she is in reality divided, and to his new wife, and to their coming baby. She sees a metal cutter at work clipping away at all that wiring. She is repulsed by her father, and at the same time wants to bury herself in his chest, as she used to in her childhood.

Expose the kernel

The sisterhood in the story is that of women searching for that elusive, probably non-existent thing called a soulmate, the man for always. Anna-Marie’s search begins with Daniel, her dad’s new stepson, and we follow her subsequent couplings and uncouplings in this slim novel. But each relationship impinges on the life of the other woman — and every woman is the ‘other’ in someone else’s story. Anna-Marie confesses to peddling stereotypes in her understanding of some of these men, but she is actually better than that, as is Carvalho herself. “Every face bears a story,” she writes. “Crack open the surface, rend the skin, expose the kernel.”

In her wanderings, Anna-Marie does expose the kernel, looking deep into the Punjabi with the neatly labelled spice bottles, the

Indian writing Tory fiscal policy and ready to “ship off all the poor to a penal colony”, even her beery father. Her honesty is what makes this slight novel a work of literature we won’t forget in a hurry. She unabashedly acknowledges that men wield power and that they take advantage of the attention they get. That seems to hold even when the handsome teenager has become the hairy middle-aged man walking into the unemployment benefit office.

Haiku-like elegance

Even while a new relationship is forming, Anna-Marie looks squarely at its hollowness, at its “imagined intimacy” inscribed in telling words — “contrived”, “collapse”, “illusion”. Her courage consists in her very neediness — “I want, I desire, I am vulnerable, ... I am a woman floundering.” In that small interval between infatuation and disgust, each relationship weaves in more of that wiring referred to earlier — ties that may not bind for long but will certainly tug and constrict when you least expect them to.

Honesty is not all it takes to hold a reader, and Carvalho has the writerly chops to back up her story. It’s rare nowadays to find evocative, imaginative chapter headings, but each chapter in this novel opens with an almost haiku-like elegance. It is not a book to be rushed through. The sentences are powerful. They make us despair, they make us squirm, they make us want to pull back this girl from the brink.

Actual sisterhood is thin on the ground in Anna-Marie’s world. She and her best friend, Sujata, have many gaps in their knowledge of each other’s history, and they have been on two sides of the same man. And then, no sisterhood is possible with Mummy, a woman way before her time who is also somehow a “bastion of parochial Goan prudery”. Anna-Marie charges that her mother is the kind of feminist who idolises women she doesn’t know and scorns the “lesser women” she does know — a strange mother who accuses her daughter of taking the cause backward, and yet encourages her to go out and find another man to replace the one who has left her pregnant and alone.

Of course, it’s a daughter Anna-Marie gives birth to. She too will struggle as a single mother, with disconnected help from her own mother, occasionally her cranky aunt, a neighbour, her father, her child’s father. This is the reality of motherhood in our time. Even when Ines is a baby, Anna-Marie is being warned that soon her daughter will not want to know her.

Old lovers are revisited, old relationships re-examined, their histories rewritten. We can see that Anne-Marie’s story will be rewritten even after we have finished reading it.

Sisterhood of Swans; Selma Carvalho, Speaking Tiger, ₹499

The writer is author of Three Seasons: Notes from a Country Year.