Ilah Bas, Allahabad and Prayagraj: a city with many names and many stories

January 12, 2023 08:30 am | Updated January 11, 2023 10:24 pm IST

In a not-so-delicious irony of life, the land of Harivanshrai Bachchan, Shamsur Rehman Faruqi, Ibn-e-Safi and Akbar Allahabadi is popular among the common public for its surkh amrood (pink guavas)! Many a childhood is dotted with memories of a sibling quarrel for a slice of Ilahabadi amrood!

Ilahabad, did one say? Yes, the city was Ilahabad or Ilah-bas until the British came and changed it all to Allahabad. Interestingly, for years the two names coexisted peacefully. People wrote Allahabad in English, and pronounced it as Ilahabad in Hindi or Urdu. Even the railway signage stuck to the then Allahabad junction was Allahabad in English and Ilahabad in Hindi.

The stories behind the name(s)

There is an interesting tale behind the names. Jalaluddin Akbar, arguably the greatest Mughal emperor, and inarguably the most liberal, built a fort here and named it Ilahbas Quila. Why? He was informed that the place had great religious sanctitiy for Hindus. Millions of Hindus had profound regard for the sacred site of Sangam and it was a widespread belief that the soul of anybody who died here would mingle with the spirit of the Almighty. Keeping in mind these sentiments of the people, Akbar called the place Ilah Bas or the Abode of God. It was distinct from the timeless name of ‘Prayag’ used by pilgrims for thousands of years.

The British started spelling and pronouncing Ilah Bas as Allahabad or the City of Allah, much like Faizabad or Ghaziabad. There is, however, another twist to its genealogy. Noted medieval historian Ali Nadeem Rezavi has often drawn media’s attention to the legend according to which Ila is possibly derived from Ila, the mother of the Pururavas, the progenitor of the Aila tribe. And Vas stands for Abode. In other words, Ila Vas or Ilah Bas were the same. From that stemmed Allahabad.

Yet another name

Allahabad, however, was consigned to the pages of history in 2018 by the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to rename it as Prayagraj, the site of the Kumbh Mela whose first documented account was provided by the Chinese traveller Hieun Tsang in the seventh century. Noted photographer-filmmaker Sanjeev Mehta had earlier come up with a coffee- table book, Kumbh Mela, where he brought to fore the spiritual as well as the organisational side of the biggest human gathering on earth.

The move to change the name stemmed from poor knowledge of history. What Akbar founded was Ilah Bas or Ila Vas. He did not change the name of Prayag. In 16th century too when Akbar ruled, it was Prayag. The city that came up alongside was called the Abode of God out of regard for the sentiments of the majority community. The recent change of the name had unexpected consequences. For a brief period, on the website of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, the name of the popular Urdu poet Akbar Allahabadi was changed to Akbar Prayagraji!

Literary prowess

As for Allahabad or Prayagraj, few places in India have given as many luminous stars to the world of literature. One instantly recalls illustrious Urdu writer-translator Shamsur Rehman Faruqi who penned the epic novel, Kai Chand Thhe Sar-e-Aasman (translated into English as The Mirror of Beauty). A couple of years ago, when he was struck with COVID-19, (and seemed to be losing the battle) he longed to be in his good old Allahabad, in the warmth of his house with its birds and butterflies, plants and flowers. He was granted his wish. Half an hour after being air lifted to Allahabad, he passed away peacefully, leaving behind a rich diwan, including The Sun That Rose from the Earth.

Then we had Harivansh Rai Bachchan who was born in Patti village near Allahabad. He attained fame with Madhushala inspired from Omar Khayyam’s rubai.

Of course, his works have often been recited by his famous son, Amitabh Bachchan at literary soirees and other gatherings where he never tires of giving credit to his father for his upbringing in a literary atmosphere.

Talking of the city’s literary atmosphere, it has had an impact on a number of contemporary authors, among them being the prolific Neelum Saran Gour. She may have travelled a thousand miles but Allahabad runs through her veins. An academic by profession, Gour has authored important books which have Allahabad as an important element, notably Three Rivers and a Tree, Allahabad Where the Rivers Meet, Sikander Chowk Park and Invisible Ink. Some seven years ago, she authored a short story collection directly named after the city. Called Allahabad Aria, it is a collection of short stories which express the tumult of the place and the vicissitudes of human relationships.

Then we have an intriguingly named short biography of Allahabad called A for Prayagraj by young Udbhav Agarwal.

In the prologue, Agarwal writes somewhat wistfully, “Before the city had a name, before it was even a city, it was the place where the rivers met. Lord Brahma had performed dus yagya or ten offerings to the fire, by the rivers here. When the Ocean of Milk was churned, the divine healer Dhanvantari surfaced with a kumbh filled with the nectar of life....Allahabad is one of the oldest living cities in the world. Since 1000 BE, for millenia, someone has had a reason to live here...Kings and queens bypassed it for centuries. The Pururava broke the ground in the north, the Delhi Sultanate in the northwest. The Mauryas and the Guptas stayed 60 kilometres away. It was the Mughal ruler Akbar who settled here in the sixteenth century. He built the fort, the markets, the port and the garden....The locals spun him a revealing origin: Akbar, the Hindu hermit reborn as the ‘Mussalman king’.”

And the fable of Allahabad, oops Prayagraj, lives on.