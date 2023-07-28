In his latest book, Burning Pyres, Mass Graves and a State That Failed Its People, Harsh Mander aims to question the collective memory of the populace and demand accountability from the state.

There are certain events in history which are meant to be remembered as lessons, but also as a warning to do better for the future. The Covid-19 pandemic is the latest of that kind of unforgettable and traumatising event. In his latest book, Burning Pyres, Mass Graves and a State That Failed Its People: India’s Covid Tragedy (Speaking Tiger) Harsh Mander aims to question the collective memory of the populace and demand accountability from the state.

Excerpts from an interview:

In your last book, Locking Down the Poor: The Pandemic and India’s Moral Centre, you’ve systematically talked about the lockdown that was imposed by the Government of India because of Covid and its implications. Keeping that in the background, what made you write this particular book?

I write because I’m convinced that we must not forget. This was the biggest health crisis that India has seen in the past Century; probably the gravest humanitarian crisis since the partition of our country. There are disputes over how many people lost their lives, but it is estimated that it could have been anywhere between half a million to five million people.

I write because I am convinced that a great part of this loss of life could’ve been prevented had the government acted with responsibility and compassion. The enormity of the suffering and the culpability of the state seems to have very quickly dissipated from public discourse and memory, even in the political discourse in elections that immediately followed. And that’s why I start my book explaining why we must remember. I write to rescue our collective experience of the pandemic from collective amnesia. In the incredible chaos that ensued nationwide during the pandemic, people often had to die alone, their bodies cremated or buried by strangers or thrown into rivers. I write first to grieve about each life lost, to affirm that they were of value. And then I write to rage. Rage about what our government did and didn’t do, its criminal failures to stand with us, to protect each life, to care when we needed the government the most.

And I also write so that even between our profound grief and rage, we also find possibilities to hope. Hope because ordinary people across the country rose up to help their fellow people, to care for each other at a time when the state so spectacularly failed us.

Finally, I write so we can learn lessons to build back better. Arundhati Roy had somewhere said that Covid-19 is a virus but it is also an X-ray. An X-ray which showed us with great clarity what we have become as a society and as a nation, and the catastrophic consequences of our inequality. I believe it’s important to write and remember so that we can look and understand this X-ray with courage and truth, to stir our collective conscience, so that we can build a kinder, more equal, more just country and world.

In the two waves of the pandemic, we saw manipulation of data. When this is so, how can we come to the truth regarding any such calamity?

If you look at all the countries around the world who handled Covid well, there was very clear and transparent communication by the leaders with the people, as they underwent suffering and upheaval. Here in India, we found that there was an entirely one-sided communication, and reliable data was very hard to come by. Even after the migrant crisis, the bodies floating in rivers, the death by choking of people who could not access oxygen and hospital beds, the government continues to remain in incredible denial about the mistakes they made. There were claims made in Parliament and outside that there was no shortage of hospital beds, that no patient lacked oxygen, that they had done a spectacular job in vaccinating the people.

It was very clear that the priorities of the government were never to help people through the greatest humanitarian crisis of the Century, but to divert attention from their failures, to hide facts, to scapegoat targeted communities, and to launch massive publicity campaigns claiming the Prime Minister had done exemplary work that was unparalleled in any country.

What can we deduce about our public policy from this event and what can be done to mend it?

When Covid hit us, the state opted for the most extreme measures without open extensive consultation with experts, public representatives, the Cabinet, and the people, India went into an overnight shutting-down of the entire economy, that too with just four hours to prepare the populace. When the Prime Minister announced the lockdown, I was listening to him as were many other Indians. He said we should all stay at home. Did he forget nine out of ten workers are informal workers, who eat what they earn from day to day? Did he not worry what would happen to them? Also, [in a population-dense country like India] wheremany live in crowded informal slums, how can they practice social distancing? Clearly the response to Covid-19 was done with no concern about the impact these measures would have on millions of the working poor, and destitute people. Some of us, including Anjali Bhardwaj with Prashant Bhushan, immediately went to the Supreme Court seeking adequate and humane cash and food relief for all people. And with senior economists Prabhat Patnaik and Jayati Ghosh, we also wrote op-eds. Our argument was that as long as the government feels that it needs to lock people away from work, it was its duty to ensure that all informal workers receive at least a minimum wage for their elementary survival with dignity, and free rationsand would have avoided the incalculable human cost of preventable suffering caused by the criminal failures of the state, of lakhs of deaths that could have been prevented, and of the crisis of thirty million migrant workers walking back to their homes for hundreds of kilometres.

Covid came as a rude shock that highlighted the condition of our public healthcare system. Is it a result of just insufficient budgetary allocation or is there something more to it?

India’s spectacular failure isn’t just about what they did and did not do after Covid hit us. What we suffered was also the cumulative result of public policy choices which this and previous governments have made over many decades. I think most culpably, we have one of the most privatised healthcare systems in the world. A large number of India’s trained doctors first choose to go to foreign countries to work.What we need to do is to massively increase public spending on public healthcare infrastructure and services, and most of all to strengthen primary and secondary healthcare networks in both cities and villages. And the other big lesson from the tragedies of the pandemic is the desperate need for ensuring comprehensive labour rights and social protection for all our workers. But there is no evidence of either of these happening. In fact, the few labour protections that existed have been further dismantled after the lockdowns. This would mean that if we were to face a similar crisis in the future, then the same preventable tragedies would recur.

As responsible citizens, what should’ve been and perhaps could be our response to what the country went through?

Unfortunately, it was a time when not just the government but we as a society also failed each other profoundly. A lot of people were occupied with making super profits. At every level, we could see this urge to profiteer from people’s mass suffering and fear. Even for funeral wood, and grave-digging, and ambulance-driving, and medicines, the prices of all of these went through the sky. Why were we, the middle class, so uncaring about what the lockdown would do to the working class who surround us and make our lives possible? Look at even an average middle-class family. Who comes to clean their homes, who delivers their milk or newspaper, who looks after their children, who cleans their floors, who drives them to work? They’re all around us and we treat them as utilities who exist to serve us, and not in their autonomous full humanity.

But while I speak of this basic failure of public empathy, I also must quickly add that a significant part of my book is about people who showed utmost beautiful compassion through all this. I talk about the people who performed the last rites of many strangers, even of other faiths — people who organised oxygen, langars in the Gurudwaras, food and water to the traveling migrants, and oxygen and medicines during the second wave. These people demonstrated that we have the capacity for kindness and solidarity.