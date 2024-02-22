How ‘rememory’ acts as a literary tool in confronting America’s racial past

February 22, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

“Sethe gathered hair from the comb and leaning back tossed it into the fire. It exploded into stars and the smell infuriated them. ‘Oh, my Jesus,’ she said and stood up so suddenly the comb she had parked in Denver’s hair fell to the floor. . .She had to do something with her hands because she was remembering something she had forgotten she knew”

The above excerpt from Toni Morrison’s Beloved captures the essence of the concept of Rememory. It is a critical narrative strategy popularised by American novelist Toni Morrison in her book Beloved, published in 1987. Utilised within literary narratives, Rememory serves as a poignant medium for storytelling, delving into the harrowing past of African-American enslavement and the suffering upon which the country’s foundations were laid. The significance of Beloved lies in its power to compel Americans to confront and bear witness to the racially haunted history that some might prefer to ignore or remain oblivious to.

While the protagonist’s narration may present rememory as a form of memory, it’s essential to recognise the clear distinction between the two concepts. Memory is the enduring recollection of the past that remains ingrained in one’s consciousness. It represents moments that are consciously recalled at will. Her own wedding, the image of Amy Denver, the young white girl who saved her or her dead daughter’s pink-flecked headstone are few memories that Sethe often recalls in the novel. In contrast, rememory entails the spontaneous recollection of memories that have remained repressed, often triggered by specific stimuli. In the mentioned passage, Sethe inadvertently recalls the smell of her mother’s burning flesh when the hairs gathered in the comb are tossed into the fire. The “rememory,” the reader realises, startles her.

As a tool for historical healing

To Morrison, rememory is a device that enables individuals to confront their pasts and recognise the tangible impact of memories on their present experiences. Yet, despite existing at an individual level, these memories also resonate in the world as fragments of a collective historical memory. Consequently, by extension, the individual recollection or “rememory” process can be replicated on a historical level.

Sethe says, “Some things go. Pass on. Some things just stay…Some things you forget. Other things you never do place. If a house burns down, it’s gone, but the place-the picture of it - stays, and not just in my rememory, but out there in the world. What I remember is a picture floating around out there outside of my head. I mean, even if I don’t think it, even if I die, the picture of what I did, or knew, or saw is still out there. Right in the place where it happened. Someday you be walking down the road and you hear something or see something going on… and you think it’s you thinking it up… But no. It’s when you bump into a re-memory that belongs to somebody else”.

These words by Morrison encapsulate how an individual’s memory of their past resides within the collective historical memory of the community. Consequently, there are parallels between an individual’s healing from their traumatic past and the communal process of historical healing from shared traumatic experiences. Rememory, therefore, compels one to confront the past and facilitates the healing process.

Many literary scholars have analysed how the stages of healing are explored in the novel through Sethe’s evolution. Her rememory is facilitated through two other characters, Paul.D and Beloved. Paul D was a former slave who worked alongside Sethe at a plantation, ironically named Sweet Home. His arrival invites Sethe to confront her own life on the plantation and, therefore, her own history with the institution of slavery. Toni Morrison thus situates Sethe and her actions within the dehumanising machinery of American slavery. The second occurrence of rememory is through the physical manifestation of Beloved, Sethe’s child, that she brutally sacrificed, presumably to spare it from the brutalities of enslavement. The haunting presence of the dead child, now returned as Beloved, presents an opportunity for Sethe to confront her guilt. Thus, Toni Morrison prepares the second stage of the novel — Sethe’s atonement. Atonement is only achieved when Sethe is consumed by her past, dwelling on traumatic experiences and self-imposing punishment for her sins, ultimately withdrawing from society. Eventually, with the support of her community, she learns to transcend her trauma and break free from the psychological confines she has erected. Rememory catalyses this healing process, compelling her to confront her suppressed past.

Thus, rememory serves as a literary device employed by Morrison to enable characters to revisit their past, in order to facilitate a deeper understanding of their present circumstances and experiences. Through rememory, characters can confront and reconcile with the traumas that continue to haunt them, ultimately allowing them to attain closure and find contentment.

Memories of the oppressed

While memories are a fundamental process of recollecting the past, their significance becomes particularly pronounced for those who share a history of trauma, oppression, and suffering.

In her book, The Generation of Postmemory: Writing and Visual Culture after the Holocaust, Marianne Hirsch examines the concept of rememory, while discussing her concept of postmemory. Rememory, according to Hirsch, involves the reliving and regression into personal trauma deeply rooted in individual pasts. However, it can serve as a representative of historical pain and can ultimately lead to moving past the pain. Postmemory, on the other hand, does not entail the same regressive reliving as rememory; instead, it focuses on experiencing intergenerationally transmitted trauma. Postmemory explores how communities mediate and cope with trauma passed down through generations, particularly from mothers to daughters, as outlined in the book. She discusses how it is more about an indirect form of coming into contact with the experience of generational trauma, such as that of the Holocaust, and how individuals engage with it through artistic or cultural representations. While rememory prompts society to confront its dark past through individual experiences, postmemory serves to bridge the gap between the past and present through a communal process of trauma mediation.

Reminders of the past

Memories within oppressed communities serve a multitude of societal roles: they serve as poignant reminders of past experiences, cautionary tales, and predictors of potential futures through the lens of collective memory. Therefore, engaging in exercises of recollection, confrontation, documentation, healing, and learning from the past within oppressed communities is profoundly significant. Within the African American context, “rememory” is a potent instrument to facilitate these processes. As the end of the book suggests, “This is not a story to pass on.” However, Morrison’s writings of the novel, inspired by an actual incident, underscore the significance of sharing such stories despite reluctance, highlighting why their relevance still persists.

