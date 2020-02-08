How do we treat our children? Deepa Anappara’s ‘Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line’ reviewed by Jerry Pinto

There is a family of five — which seems to be growing — on the street where I live. They have three children, all under the age of five. These children live in a state of near-total freedom. They wander the street at will, they dress in clothes donated by the middle-class mothers of the area and they discard these clothes when they are dirty. They play with puppies and kittens and once a stray goat that bit through its leash and was found wandering the streets. They seem fascinated by stones and sticks and leaves, almost as much as by the teddy bears and stuffed toys they are sometimes given. They seem like aliens sometimes, aliens because their lives are never going to be anywhere comparable to mine.

And so I enter Deepa Anappara’s world, the one she hath wrought in Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line, defenceless. I understand that she has chosen to take on the voice of a boy, and naturally he is a prodigy. All the children of literature are prodigies even when they are presented as simple, even when they are aw-shucksing their way into literary history. If they were not special, if they were not capable of representing and giving nuanced witness to their interior landscapes, we would not be interested in them. They would be Just William and he wasn’t a slouch either.

In this defenceless state, I am also without my moral compass, such a useful thing, I should never have left home without it. So I

am no longer worried about whether the street child has been represented or has been given a voice or has been appropriated. I give up any attempts at applying what little I know about street children — several years with Childline, watching street boys who loved Jeroo Billimoria, the founder of the call number 1098, test her by throwing puppies at her, because they knew she was terrified of dogs. I was then an outsider, as I am an outsider after a decade of visiting the kind of school Ms. Anappara describes in her novel for MelJol, to check whether the social and financial education scheme which is now in a hundred countries across the world, is functional.

(We are all outsiders. We were once children, we share that, all of us, from Donald Trump to Baba Amte. Picasso says we could have all been geniuses if we stayed children. The children I meet seem to be striving not to be children. And some of us get stuck at adolescence, more’s the pity.)

I feel like I am in a morality play and even Good Deeds won’t be my guide. I will therefore be guided by the brute instinct that lies under every novelist’s desire to recreate the universe. It’s called Story and it has a huge appetite for what happens next and for the dirty details. Story comes away half-filled from Anappara who can keep things moving, who has an eye for detail, who brings in colour and sound and texture. But there is also a curious innocence about this and this innocence means Story has overdosed on nursery food.

What is childhood? I once asked a group of young people. No one could answer. Legalistically, it is simple. If you are not 18 years old, you are a child.

How should childhood's innocence be treated. With reverence and tenderness.

If you do, how will you treat a five-foot-five-inch male person, 60 kilos, who has reached the age of 17 years and 362 days and has just raped and killed a woman? Is he a child? Do you want to treat him as a child?

How do you want to treat children? We love children in this country. You take a baby out and watch how people’s responses walk the fine line between the gentle and the vicious. Let us now pinch the baby’s cheeks. This underlying violence produces some extreme moments. We beat children to death. We shake them to death. We set cameras to watch as they die in tubewells and in drainage pipes. We kidnap them and rape them and kill them.

That is why there are no street girls, only street boys; it takes about four hours before an unescorted girl who comes to the city ends up in a brothel and is raped by a truck driver with AIDS who believes that he will be cured by sex with a virgin... okay, I’ll stop.

Childhood is a beautiful thing when it is protected but it takes a village to protect a child. It is a terrifying and brutal thing when the village says: There are certain children who deserve protection by virtue of their birth and there are others whom we can allow you to rape and brutalise and kill because they aren’t, well, they aren’t our children.

Deepa Anappara’s book is framed as a mystery. Mysteries work when societies care about the uniqueness and magic of a single human life. Mysteries work when justice can be assured. Djinn Patrolon the Purple Line tries very hard but its tragedies will never match the brutality of how our children live.

