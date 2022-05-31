  • The Internet is not What you Think it is (Princeton University Press) by Justin E.H. Smith gives a picture of what the internet is, where it came from, and where it may be taking the world. Smith reveals how the internet’s organic structure roots it in the natural world and challenges efforts to draw an easy line between technology and nature.
  • In February 2019, Harmony Siganporia walked from Dandi to Ahmedabad, retracing the route of Gandhi’s salt march in reverse. With the march as a setting, she explores the story of modern Gujarat, and investigates if anything remains of the salt march in its memory in  Walking from Dandi: In Search of Vikas (OUP).
  • In Kyung-Sook Shin’s  Violets (W&N), translated by Anton Hur, rural South Korea and urban Seoul come together in the story of San as she negotiates thwarted desire, misogyny and erasure. It is a story about a woman’s search for autonomy and attachment in a patriarchal society.
  • A monkey searches for the meaning of Brahma in  Pebblemonkey (Jadavpur University Press), written by Manindra Gupta ( Nuri Bandor) and translated by Arunava Sinha. Animals talk to each other and to humans as the monkey embarks on his existential journey.