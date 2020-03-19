How Ameerunissa Saheba broke the shackles

Anjuman Danishmandan-e-Urdu, Chennai, brought to the fore little known facts about Ameerunissa Saheba, the first woman Urdu novelist of Tamil Nadu, during the release of Kirdaar Saaz Shakhsiya, a book on her life and works.

Ameerunissa’s writings proved that there is more to Urdu literature than just nazm and ghazals. “She developed an interest in writing from a young age and wrote many short stories, essays, travelogue and novels,” said her brother and publisher A.Md. Ashraff.

Born in Gudiyattam in a conservative family, Ammerunissa broke gender barriers that prevented girls from indulging in literary pursuits.

Ashraff spotted her talent for writing and helped her develop it by hiring tutors. Later, her husband and educationist, S. Ziauddin also encouraged her. She conveyed social messages through her writings, especially about the plight of women working in match and beedi factories.

The convener of the event, Dr. Md. Ubaidur Rahman, former Head, Department of Urdu, New College, while listing her works such as Ambareen; Band Kitaab, Arz-e-Muquaddas Mein Chand Rooz, Sarhad Kay Us Par, Lamhey Fikriya, Purday Hamari Shanaquath, Khutbath and Mash Ale Raah, spoke about how they extolled the traditional values.

He added that two of her afsanas — Dard ka Ehsaas and Dil-e-Naadan were prescribed in the syllabus by the University of Madras. Elias Sait, treasurer, Muslim Educational Association of South India, released the book and the first copy was received by S. Ziauddin, correspondent, C. Abdul Hakeem Trust.

“We only talk about famous literary personalities, my mother penned her works quietly, much before the onset of the technological era when information is just a click away,” said Z. Ifthikar, Ameerunissa son.

An emotional Ifthikar spoke about how his mother despite lack of education went on to become a leading writer. Her social messages were a result of her ability to understand the problems of the disadvantaged sections of the society.

Her intuitive writing, engaging style and the right balance of spiritual and social issues make the works a must read. Even in her travelogue, she describes what she saw in Pakistan without any bias.

Ameerunissa carved a niche for herself, even while being counted among prominent women Urdu writers.