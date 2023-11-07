  • M.J. Akbar argues that Gandhi’s freedom movement was fought on the back of three pivotal movements across two decades in Gandhi: A Life in Three Campaigns (Bloomsbury): the non-cooperation movement, the Dandi march and the 1942 Quit India call.
  • Brian Merchant’s Blood in the Machine (Hachette) tells the story of the Luddites in rural England who rose up rather than starve at the hands of factory owners who were using automated machines to erase their livelihoods. In the time of AI and impending changes, Merchant asks how new tech will change the way we live.
  •  In Sigrid Nunez’s The Vulnerables (Virago), a solitary female narrator meditates on what it means to be alive at this complex moment in history. Along the way, she encounters an adrift Gen Z member and a parrot named Eureka, punctuating the search for understanding.
  • Mamang Dai’s selection of poems, The White Shirts of Summer (Speaking Tiger), talks of rivers, forests and mountains, with nature treated as both mysterious as well as dense with sacred memory. But underneath lurks a sinister undertone, of “guns and gulls” and the “footfall of soldiers.”