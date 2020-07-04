‘Jurassic Park’ to ‘Death in Mumbai’: here is author Priya Alika Elias’ lockdown reading checklist

04 July 2020 16:35 IST

For this week’s Reading List, ‘Besharam’ author Priya Alika Elias states that her go-to lockdown books are both classic and contemporary reads.

Dublin Murder Squad series, by Tana French

Pick any one. Tana French is something of a literary sensation: she draws you into a broody, murderous world where there is very little sunlight. But her detectives are irresistible, and what better contrast could there be to the sweltering heat of an Indian summer?

‘Death in Mumbai’, by Meenal Baghel

The editor of the Mumbai Mirror brings her reporting to bear on the strange case of Neeraj Grover: the result is a classic true-crime book, with plenty of Bollywood flavour to round it out.

‘The Mirror & the Light’, by Hilary Mantel

Mantel finishes out her Booker-Prize winning Cromwell trilogy with this book – it’s thousands of pages long, and I am nowhere near finished! That is why it is perfect for this seemingly interminable pandemic. Piece by piece, Mantel builds a portrait of one of the most ingenious, politically-skilled men in history.

Every word is meticulously crafted; what a pleasure to give yourself into Mantel’s capable hands and know that tomorrow, there will be more

‘The Count of Monte Cristo’, by Alexandre Dumas

Who doesn’t know the story of Alexandre Dumas’ revenge classic? But when I decided to read the unabridged original this year, I was stunned by just how readable it was. If you have been struggling to read fiction, or find yourself with a low attention span, give this a go. It is the most entertaining thing I have read in as long as I can remember. If the verb ‘swashbuckling’ was a single book, this would be it.

‘Jurassic Park’, by Michael Crichton

This was an old favourite in high school; I would check out books by Robin Cook, Michael Crichton and Sidney Sheldon because they were written at such a breakneck pace. They were the perfect contrast to serious literature: the equivalent of a bag of chips.

But this particular book has also held up surprisingly well: the concept that human beings engineer their own doom through greed feels especially relevant right now.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are reading at metro@thehindu.co.in.