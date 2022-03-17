Hitchhiking across Adams’ galaxy

It is difficult to classify Douglas Adams’ felicitous writing where he portrays his jolly, absurd and yet, poignant, worldview

During university days, when everything in the words of the poet, were simple and more confused, there was what was called “The Long Dark Teatime of the Soul” test. Whoever one was able to spend the said time with, (probably 3 pm when it is too early or too late to do anything) was one’s soulmate.

We remember the phrase from Douglas Adams’ (March 11, 1952 - May 11, 2001) increasingly inaccurately named trilogy of five books, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (H2G2), and the crushing boredom suffered by Wowbagger, the Infinitely Prolonged. The immortal being amused himself by travelling the length and breadth of the galaxy insulting all creatures great and small alphabetically. We come across Wowbagger in Life, the Universe and Everything, when he calls Arthur Dent a jerk before going off to insult a slug in Folfonga.

A literary detective

The Long Dark Teatime of the Soul (1988) is also the name of Adams’ sequel to Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (1987), which the author described on the cover as a “thumping good detective-ghost-horror-whodunnit-time travel-romantic-musical-comedy-epic”. And that is how difficult it is to classify Adams’ felicitous writing.

One of the characters suffers his own version of hell in Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, “when the horror of hollowness lay on him, the horror of lying ceaselessly and forever awake at four o’ clock in the morning.”

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency features a quasi-retired time-travelling Don, Urban “Reg” Chronotis, described as being “on the older side of completely indeterminate”, a computer programmer, Richard MacDuff, who has created a hugely popular software that sets company accounts to music, his very-dead boss, Gordon Way, Gordon’s sister and Richard’s girlfriend, Susan and Michael Wenton-Weakes, aka "Michael Wednesday-Week", the extremely spoilt and sulky editor of a spectacular failure of a magazine, Fathom. There is also a faulty electric monk, who believes anything, his sensible horse who turns up in Reg’s bathroom and Schrödinger's cat.

Then there is the Romantic poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge and ‘Kubla Khan’. There is a special thrill of seeing that “miracle of rare device,” the “sunny pleasure-dome with caves of ice”. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency is a chance to revive the symphony and song of the Abyssinian maid and her dulcimer.

The book also solves one of those great literary puzzles of the man from Porlock who interrupted Coleridge as he was completing the poem with flashing eyes and floating hair. Never mind all who insist ‘Kubla Khan’ is 54 lines of perfection — can anyone better “Five miles meandering with a mazy motion?” There is also the hallucinatory despair while waiting for the ferry at Patmos that prompted John the Baptist to write The Book of Revelations.

Incidentally, British heavy metal band Iron Maiden has an incendiary version of that other Coleridge epic poem featuring an eyeball-searing game of dice with death and a glittering eye, ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.’ That, like The Book of Revelations, however, is a tale for another time.

Adams apparently got the idea for H2G2 while hitchhiking around Europe with a guide. An inebriated Adams stared at the stars and thought a guide to the galaxy was just what the doctor ordered. And so the series was born as a radio play in 1978. Since then there have been five books — The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (1979), The Restaurant at the End of the Universe (1980), Life, the Universe and Everything (1982), So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish (1984) and Mostly Harmless (1992). The Salmon of Doubt, which Adams was working on at the time of his death, could either be the third Dirk Gently book or the sixth H2G2. Eoin Colfer, wrote a continuation novel, … And Another Thing (2009).

Of fantasy and adventure

The wild and wonderful creatures that populate H2G2 include the two-headed three-armed intergalactic president of good times, Zaphod Beeblebrox, Ford Prefect, alien field researcher for the guide, who rescues Arthur just as the earth is about to be blown up to make way for a hyperspatial express route, planet designer with a fondness for fjords, Slartibartfast, Eccentrica Gallumbits, with three breasts, Marvin, the paranoid android, and the Vogon villains who write truly terrible poetry. There is the heart of gold, the sportshoe-shaped spaceship, Zaphod steals on its inaugural flight, Deep Thought, the computer that comes with the answer to life, the universe and everything — it is 42 and the infinite improbability drive, which allows our intrepid space travellers to escape from the tightest corners. May 24 is celebrated as Towel Day, when we remember Adams and his jolly, absurd and yet, poignant, worldview. So long, and thanks for all the fish including the Babel Fish!