History as it affects common people

Vasudhendra, an established writer of fiction in Kannada, charts a new path with this novel -- a historical novel that traces the happenings in India and elsewhere between 1492 A. D. and 1518 A. D. These dates are significant: in 1492 Columbus landed in America, and in 1518 a son was born to Krishnadevaraya. The novel opens with a reference to Vasco de Gama having returned just then from India through the sea route, and it ends with the death of a lenka.

Tejo-Tungabhadra has a huge canvas: it begins in Lisbon, moves on to Goa and then to Hampi, moving back and forth. The varied happenings in these three capitals within a period of 25 years are framed by a love story of Gabriel (Christian) and Bella (Jew). In order to amass huge wealth as demanded by Bella’s father, Gabriel leaves for India with Albuquerque’s ships. Of course, both of his ambitions are thwarted. There are scores of characters, rich and poor, and kings and queens, but none of them can be called the protagonist of the novel. Tejo and Tungabhadra are the rivers flowing in Lisbon and Hampi respectively, the mute witnesses to what man does to man, in the name of religion and nationality.

The novel is concerned, primarily, with man-made systems and the suffering they cause to the common man. All the systems are dressed up with attractive values such as love, tolerance, and peace; however, once they are stripped off, deep down all the systems, be it religious or economic or national, only lust for power, wealth, and violence gape at one as rotting wounds. It is this daunting task of exposè that the novel takes up, relentlessly.

Although systems are classified as religious or economic or social, the novel reveals, all the systems are intertwined and mutually nourishing. One king of Portugal allows Jews all freedom in his country, only because they are good at business and bring wealth to the country; his son compels the Jews to convert into Christianity also because, in order to marry the Spanish princess, he has to appease her anti-Semitism. Similarly, Krishnadevaraya, the illustrious king of Vijayanagara, befriends the Christian Portuguese generals not because he respects their religion but only for the horses and cannons they supply.

And, most importantly, the narrative exposes the inhuman cruelty lying at the core of all systems. Thousands of Jews in Lisbon, for no apparent reason, are forced one day either to become Christians or meet instant death. In Goa, hundreds of Christians and Hindus are compelled by the Sultan of Bijapur to convert into Islam or meet death; even those who accept Islam are forced to undergo Sunnat, instantly and in public. Later, the same people are horribly punished by the Christian Albuquerque for having become Muslims — their ears and noses are chopped off mercilessly. Krishnadevaraya, a god-fearing Hindu, kills 60 prisoners with no second thought so that, as foretold by astrologers, a tank gets filled with water. Tembakka gets buried alive after her husband’s death because of long-standing practice of Sati in the name of religion; for the same reason, Hampamma gets ready to die on her husband’s pyre; Keshava, as a lenka, cuts off his own head and dies only because an emperor whom he hasn’t ever met gets a son . . . this is an endless list. These incidents are depicted so vividly and in such detail that they fill us with horror – and shame.

In a very interesting manner, this narrative reflects contemporary ethos. Bella, in the beginning of the novel, sighs: ‘I hate this India which, because of its fabulous wealth, is stealing my lover.’ In modern times, the US has taken the place of India and it is the Indian/African dream to go to the US and earn money and fame. The proud declaration by a Christian during the massacre of the Jews that he stabbed a pregnant Jewish woman and killed both the woman and her foetus brings to mind similar happenings during Gujarat riots, two decades ago.

Krishnadevaraya’s attempt to change the name of Tembakapura as ‘Krishnarayapura’ and the villagers’ resistance to it reflect similar attempts in India, in the last two decades. The king of Calicut respectfully conducts the Christians inside his palace, but refuses entry to Jacom because he is a dalit. The caste-hierarchy doesn’t seem to have changed much even today.

History, asserts the eminent historian Romila Thapar, is not a tale of kings and emperors but of the lives of common people and the powerful discourses that control and shape their lives. Leaning toward this view of history, as a historical novel, Tejo-Tungabhadra depicts the life and death of common people, at a particular period, shaped by influential discourses. What Purandaradasa, coming as a character in the novel, sings sums up the novel’s ideological undercurrent: ‘Pearls and rubies are baubles, / royal umbrellas and flags are baubles, / forts and moats are baubles, / good kingship is but a worthless bauble.’