  • On the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, two writers put together a collection of original essays on what and who comprises ‘New India’. From Gyan Prakash, Suraj Yengde, Ornit Shani to Kaur and Mathur, the writers analyse the politics at the heart of ‘New India’ in  The People of India (Penguin/Viking).  
  • The Song of the Cell (Allen Lane) by Siddhartha Mukherjee tells the story of how scientists discovered cells and are now using that knowledge to create new therapies for a range of issues like Alzheimer’s, dementia, AIDS and even COVID-19. All may be viewed as the result of cells, or systems of cells, functioning abnormally.   
  • Emi Yagi’s  Diary of a Void (Penguin) is a hilarious debut novel. Set in Japan, it follows Shibata, the only female staff at her new workplace. When she is assigned menial tasks, she announces she is pregnant. Suddenly, she does not have to work overtime or serve coffee, but she is on a nine-month deadline.   
  • Fairy Tale (Hodder & Stoughton) by Stephen King revolves around 17-year-old Charlie who has to take care of his alcoholic father. But when he is bequeathed a large house and the key to another universe, he has to make decisions that have unprecedented repercussions on the fate of the world.  