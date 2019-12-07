Here comes Hannibal: Livy’s history of Rome

What Herodotus does for the Greeks, Livy does for the Romans. Meaning he wrote for the early Romans (around the time of Christ) the stories, legends and origin myths of their people.

You’ve read the story of Romulus, Remus and the wolf who suckled the brothers? That’s Livy.

Lost in time

Lesser known in the popular realm is the other famous story concerning Romulus and the founding of Rome — the rape of the Sabine women. After the city was founded, its male population needed wives. The neighbouring tribe of the Sabines refused to give their daughters to the Romans. Under Romulus, the Romans held a festive event inviting all their neighbours. Here they ‘raped’ (the word means ‘kidnapped’ in Latin) the Sabine girls, taking them for their wives. That is also Livy.

Like Plutarch after him and the Frenchman Montaigne much later, Livy apparently began writing late, but once he began he was prolific. The Penguin Black Classics edition of Livy’s collected works is four very thick volumes. And much of his writing has been lost over the years, which is unsurprising because it came at a time when copying was manual and expensive and possible only when generations of literary continuity were available. This latter point is vital.

Much of the works may have been lost because they were not important to that particular period in which the transmission was happening and there was no motivation to invest in this (a lot of Aristotle’s writing was lost for similar reason to Europe till it was returned in translation by the Arabs).

Here’s an example of a story which survives only in fragments. After the death of Alexander, the Macedonians did not immediately collapse. The surrender of their authority to Rome came much later and their defiance held for quite some time under a leader, Pyrrhus of Epirus, who took the battle across the Adriatic Sea to Italy. At Asculum in 279 BC, Pyrrhus defeated the Romans but at an unbearably high cost, giving us the phrase ‘Pyrrhic victory’.

Starting point

I must confess that some and possibly quite a lot of Livy is unreadable in our time because it deals with founding myths and individuals whom we have no knowledge of. This only affects those who want to soldier through the entire anthology. For the rest, a selection from Livy is as interesting as anything else in history.

The most famous story from Livy’s work is that of the African leader who defeated Rome in history’s most famous battle. For many centuries after, the perfect fighting strategy to emulate for any large force has been that employed by Hannibal in Cannae on August 2 in 216 BC. World War I happened because a German general named Alfred von Schlieffen designed a plan inspired by Hannibal at Cannae. A century of Prussian military strategy, devised by its highly successful soldier-scholars, was centred on the idea of manoeuvre and mobility in armed forces taken from Livy, and from the Greek writer Polybius, who came before Livy.

So what happens at Cannae? Well, first we must look at how and why the Romans were fighting the Africans in Italy. Under Hannibal’s father, Hamilcar, and under Hannibal, the North Africans challenged Roman control over the Mediterranean, especially Sicily. For 17 years between 218 BC and 201 BC, Hannibal and Carthage (today in Tunisia) fought the Romans. The trigger for this long sequence was Hannibal’s legendary crossing of the Alps on elephants, going from Spain to Italy and catching the Roman legions by surprise (they thought the Alps were impregnable).

At Cannae, the outnumbered Africans lured the Romans into a disciplined, concave-shaped front that began a slow, orderly retreat and then hammered them on the flanks. If this seems simplistic, that is intentional — most great battle strategies usually are. The Romans were encircled and slaughtered with very little loss to the African side (this is why it has since been seen as the ideal battle victory).

Livy is the starting point for reading the history of Rome for those who wish to go about it chronologically, and we are fortunate that such a large part of his writing still survives.

The writer is a columnist and translator of Urdu and Gujarati non-fiction works.