WORDS OF WISDOM/ HEALTH Books

Health books to lead you towards a holistic life

Yoga of Rehab - The Twelve Sutras for Transcending Addiction

By Anjali Talcherkar, Garuda Prakashan

Health books to lead you towards a holistic life

This book is a candid confession of an Indian-American woman, Anjali Talcherkar, who empowered herself with yoga to break her addiction. It is about her brave transformation from a teenager in the US caught in the nexus of alcohol, drugs and a state of denial. Years later, a course at Art of Living ashram in India helped her regain her sense of direction but following the death of her husband, ironically to a drug overdose, she again hit rock-bottom. Once again, yoga gave her the courage to bounce back, she writes.

During the years of her rehabilitation, learning and emergence, Anjali obtained a doctorate in Integrative Medicine to back her experiences with scientific research. The book details specific asanas, mantras and mottos for healing. “Transcending addiction requires a deep search within, and in working the 12 sutras, we undergo a complete psychological and spiritual change,” she assures us.

Science of Yoga: Understand the Anatomy and Physiology to Perfect Your Practice

By Ann Swanson, Dorling Kindersley

Health books to lead you towards a holistic life

This easy-to-understand comprehensive guide delves into the science behind yoga, and its benefits. The well researched book contains annotated artworks to demonstrate the different ways of doing yoga, how it affects the respiration and the blood flow to various organs in the body. Readers get to learn about muscle and joint actions in each posture.

The author has highlighted 30 key standing and seating asanas and also included an extensive chapter in a Q & A format that clears many doubts for those wishing to inculcate yoga into their everyday lives.

Intrinisic

By Sharath Jeevan, Hachette India

Health books to lead you towards a holistic life

Sharath Jeevan, founder of the startup STIR Education, says the society is in a motivational mess today. Practically every individual at some point of time in life feels jaded, unhappy with either the organisation they work for, or the academic institutions their children attend. Many feel alienated from the society they live in, given their host of individual, family or community problems. But it necessarily be not this way, the author writes and shows how motivational thinking holds the key to change our state of mind.

Applying the concepts of purpose (how and what we do to help others), autonomy (our ability to change a negative thought or situation to a positive one) and mastery (the continuous drive to keep getting better ) and sharing examples from around the world, the author helps readers get a new perspective on their motivation crisis.

The book inspires you to rediscover yourself, refocus and fall back in love with life because it tries to pull you out of the malaise you feel you are in.

Lose Fat, Get Fittr: The Simple Science of Staying Healthy For Life

By Jitendra Chouksey, Rupa Publications

Health books to lead you towards a holistic life

This book urges readers to begin their fitness journey without further delay. It shows the way with a stepwise guide that is based on scientific research and debunks many myths around nutrition and fitness.

Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr, attempts at educating readers about quantified nutrition (carefully measuring nutrients you consume) and exercise, that he describes as the two fundamental pillars of good health. He says the tenets shared by him, if followed properly, will help even the most stubborn individuals to incorporate changes in their lifestyle and take baby steps to fitness. It is an opportunity to embark upon a new life, he writes.

The Key To Good Health

By Dr HV Sardesai, Inking Innovations

Health books to lead you towards a holistic life

In this informative and interesting read, the author highlights how we can take our health in our own hands and manage it better for our own good. Today, people rely on information from WhatsApp forwards or other social media and it can lead to misconceptions about diseases and illnesses.

Given the quantum of irrelevant information floating around, the author felt compelled to write the book to reiterate the importance of hygiene, diet and exercise in everybody’s life. He covers key topics like anaemia, deficiency of micronutrients, lack of cleanliness and sanitation and how it can affect us. He writes that there can be no compromise on proper nutritious diet, regular exercises, diagnosis and timely treatment of any ailment. We alone are responsible for our health and quality of life. Instead of falling to fancy diets and expensive alternatives, we should understand what is good and important for our body to keep it healthy, he writes.

soma.basu@thehindu.co.in


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Wellbeing
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles

CPI's D. Raja recalls humble beginnings at book release

‘The Break-up of Britain: Crisis and Neo-Nationalism’ review: The British Empire falls apart at home

‘Policymaker’s Journal’ review: The essential lightness of being

‘Stargazing: The Players in My Life’ review: A warm tribute to cricket’s greats

The past is another country: Prathyush Parasuraman reviews Anuk Arudpragasam’s ‘A Passage North’

‘Literature is the antidote to numbness, apathy’: Elif Shafak

Those were the days: The Periplus Maris Erythraei is a credible account of ancient India

Books on 9/11 | Making sense of collapsing towers through words

When Bharati met Gandhi

The fragile heritage of the early mosques of South East Asia

A new Cold War and the rise of China | On Books podcast

‘I think readers have a role to play in society, not writers’: V. Sanjay Kumar

‘This is your Mind on Plants’ review: Mind-altering garden plants

‘Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain’ review: Building wealth and an identity on colonial plunder and loot

‘Rumours of Spring: A Girlhood in Kashmir’ review: Growing up under curfew

Love me do: Review of Haruki Murakami’s ‘First Person Singular’

She stoops to conquer: Review of Mira Sethi’s ‘Are You Enjoying?’

The little master of Kummarapet: Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta reviews Anuradha Roy’s ‘The Earthspinner’

Auroville and the price of perfection: Akash Kapur on his new book

‘Smash It, Butterfingers,’ written by Khyrunnisa A, has Amar and Co. in the thick of the action
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 10:43:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/health-books-that-tell-you-how-to-lead-a-holistic-life/article36446571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY