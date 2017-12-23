He was a beautiful creature: Don’t Run, My Love by Easterine Kire reviewed by R. Krithika

When I finished Easterine Kire’s latest novella, Don’t Run, My Love, about a were-tiger falling in love with a young girl, I was left with a niggling feeling that I had read something similar before. There’s a hint of Red Riding Hood at the end but what I remembered was more local.

I hunted through my collection of folktales before I made the connection: a Tamil folktale about a were-tiger that marries a human girl and the source of a proverb about showing one’s true form. Kire’s tale, however, is not as fraught as the Tamil one, in which the girl has to kill the cub she bears the were-tiger before she can escape.

Approaching storm

If the reader is alert enough, Kire’s opening lines hint that everything is not quite as it appears. “Anyone who set eyes on him, man or woman, young or old, had to admit that he was a beautiful creature indeed, the young man who called himself Kevi…” It took a repeat read to catch the word: creature.

Kevi comes upon the widowed Visenuo and her 18-year-old daughter Atuonuo struggling to harvest the paddy from their field. He helps them save the harvest from an approaching storm and insinuates himself into their lives quite easily.

Kire offers a portrait of life in a rural area: the rhythms of farming, how news spreads in a small community, the struggle to keep hunger at bay… all this and more is sketched with deft strokes and a light touch.

The bit where Visenuo’s aunts try to find out about Kevi and are left annoyed by her refusal to tell them anything is a reminder of nosy relatives in all our lives.

The helpful neighbour Vilhu and his suspicious wife are also familiar figures. The conversations between the mother and daughter are used to fill in details of village customs like the harvest festival and how the traditions were handed down through generations.

Through all this runs the thread of the growing attraction between Atuonuo and Kevi. Atuonuo is uneasy and scared. The presents of meat left by an unknown benefactor — whom she suspects is Kevi — also worry her. Is Kevi truly courting her or is he seeing Visenuo as the substitute for the mother he says he never knew?

Again Kire gives the reader a clue when the woodsman Keyo chances upon them. He claims to have known Kevi’s

parents and brings up his father’s death. “…when he died and they were washing his body, they found a wound in his back that had been caused by a spear. But he had not been anywhere in the weeks before his death.” But as Kevi and Atuonuo’s first quarrel follows hard on its heels, it’s easy to get distracted.

Until this point Kire’s writing is relaxed and lyrical, almost hypnotically so. The pace changes and the reader begins to see that something is wrong when Atuonuo goes into the forest to find Kevi.

Again, a storm is the catalyst. The first brings Kevi into her life. A second hailstorm forces her to spend the night at Kevi’s hut and reveals that he is a were-tiger and not wholly human.

Little homily

A terrified Atuonuo flees along with her mother to the Village of Seers for help. They are told that their help actually lies outside the village. When they find Kevi has followed them to the Village of Seers, the women decide they have to leave and find Keyo, who is the only one allowed to kill the were-tiger. The final pages are a mad rush with a chase worthy of a Bollywood film.

Kire’s descriptions of the other-worldly wood apple tree that is the gateway to the Village of Seers and of the village itself are eerie but riveting. She also gets in a little homily about facing one’s fears without making it sound preachy.

While at one level, Don’t Run, My Love is a simple folktale, it also leads to one to think about the concept of love and rejection, especially at a time when we almost every day hear or read of ‘suitors’ turning on those they claim to love when their ‘love’ is not returned.

Don’t Run, My Love; Easterine Kire, Speaking Tiger, ₹299