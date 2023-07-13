Hachette India takes you back for more thrills

In 1923-1939, and later again in 1949-1957, the British publishing house Hodder & Stoughton published the “Yellow Jackets” series known for their distinct yellow covers, these were colloquially called the “yellowbacks”, a hat-tip to the origin story of the yellowbacks of the 19th Century. The 19th-Century yellowbacks, or “mustard-plaster” novels, were the cheaper, mass-market editions of the current bestsellers, and they competed directly with those very affordable periodicals called “penny-dreadfuls”. These yellowbacks catered to a growing crop of readers looking for cheaper books, and a large number of them were sold through railway station stalls in Europe. Later, in the 20th Century, the Hodder & Stoughton’s Yellow Jackets series focussed mainly on bestselling crime, thrillers and adventure stories of their times, and included both hardbacks and paperbacks. The paperbacks, though, were the ones that retained a series look and that distinct yellow colour.

And now, so many decades on, that distinct yellow has made an appearance on your favourite bookstore’s crime fiction shelves. Hachette India has recently released into the market “The Great Yellowbacks: Where Thrillers Really Began”, a retro revival series that brings to readers a selection of some of the finest books from the original Hodder & Stoughton series. In fact, the first release into the market is also, according to Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India, “the largest ever single release imprint revival”.

Excerpts from an interview with him about the series revival.

Tell us a little about when and how this project began.

Well, it all began when I stumbled across my first yellowbacks in Madras’ Moore market [the best used books market India had… that unfortunately was burnt down in 1985] in the mid-seventies, when I was still at school. Something about that series design and the lure of a good thriller was instantly arresting. From then I started buying these whenever I could see them, little imagining that one day I would be working for the publishing house that published them, leave alone that I would be republishing them in their 100th year.

What kind of work went behind putting together the project? It’s a massive undertaking, with hundreds of titles to put together, and everything would need a lot of coordination too — copyrights and permissions, production work, etc.

That’s right. It was primarily a passion project that one had to find time and resources for. But it was spread over seven years, though the last four months have been intensive as we shifted gear into production. It was a lot of fun — researching, hunting out old editions to source from, discovering forgotten ‘old’ gems along the way, and then planning the project with title long-lists. But from there to being a publishing project, it has to be a viable business proposition too. This was no different. So, from the first stage of looking at titles and authors, as a range and series and imprint, to costing them, and finally publishing them — it has followed the same publishing process with one major difference — I didn’t have the pressure of needing large print runs to make it work. Permissions went up and down. We got Solar Pons from a supportive estate but couldn’t get Modesty Blaise.

And what was the process of curation like?

In terms of curation, it sort of came about in two ways. First, there was the existing heritage — of the imprint, the livery, the design, and the broad contents or categories they covered. I looked first at the Yellowback stable and pulled out the ones I thought would have the most resonance today. Then, as I read more, I decided that the list would have all the main categories that the Yellowbacks covered, but I would also try and ensure that the first batch would showcase a history of detective and crime fiction. From there it went into looking for landmark works. From the first traces in the 18th Century down to the golden age — you’ll find them all in this release batch.

The collections are truly complete (eg. The Prisoner of Zenda is commonly available, but this is the only edition in India together with its sequel and rare prequel The Heart of Princess Osra); the selections go for key inclusions, hand-picked bundling and combinations; and core saga/story cycle elements. So, there are these genre curiosities or historical firsts, if you call it that, but the true collectible, I believe, is a set of something. What I’m proudest of is our The Thin Man edition. So, with The Thin Man, we actually found that there was one unpublished draft that he had written of The Thin Man called The First Thin Man, which had only ever appeared in a San Francisco magazine called City, and was available nowhere else, [and this magazine incidentally belonged to Francis Ford Coppola, the movie director who ran it for some time before it folded up]. One had to hunt out a copy of the magazine which took a few years until I was able to buy a copy at a U.S. auction lot. And now, we finally see it appearing for the first time ever in book form — making our The Complete Thin Man the only truly complete edition.

The series retains the mass-market paperback format. What was the thought process behind that move?

Both history and design and the current market combined to drive that decision. Publishing in the early 20th Century, was all about hardbacks. Penguin revolutionised paperback much later in the ’40s. The hardbacks — they were largely works of literature and on the commercial side there was the whole penny-dreadful phenomenon, which was a kind of downmarket mass-market pulp fiction that you would see on the streets. And this was carried through from the Victorian days. In many cases actually, the covers were done in yellow. So, to begin with, it was a generic trend, not really invented by Hodder, but Hodder saw the opportunity and pulled it all together into various clear-cover elements, which gave it an imprint identity that they branded yellowjackets. And because this was the series that began mass market, in terms of size, design, branding, and this reissue was a celebration of an imprint, I wanted it to stay as faithful to the original series as we could. The key thing was that this was to be the launch of a different sort of classics, but it was important to drive home the point that these were also classics.

What space do you think retro revivals and reissues fill in the book market?

From a market perspective India has always been a throwback market — where books from a bygone era still dominate sales in a way you don’t see in other publishing markets. The gap I felt was in crime fiction and thrillers —traditionally the top-selling leisure segment. Hence the idea of reviving this imprint in its 100th year. Today, you will find that though the book market itself is on the upswing, leisure reading [especially front list or new books] is dwindling. Despite that fall-off, Nielsen data shows that crime fiction is still the second-highest fiction category in Adult fiction and comes in at about 13%. Plus, India is big on nostalgia and classic crime, so it seemed a clear enough segment to target

I’m curious about the cover process. What did it entail, and how was the original design adapted?

This series reissue cover design was in-house — we didn’t have budgets for book-by-book designers. Besides, I knew very clearly what they should look like. Priya Singh, our Sr. VP (Production), did the covers, based on a combination of yellowback, hardback, and paperback elements, and with a few tweaks of our own. There’s a faint grey grime smudging we’ve done to make it look old. The yellowbacks themselves were various hues of yellow over the decades. We chose one close to the “mustard plaster” look of the ’60s. Ishan Trivedi is a brilliant illustrator. I used to send him a brief and he would send sketches over and then post tweaks, he would colour-render them, keeping the mood and feel of the originals. Wherever the original Hodder covers were usable, we went with that.

The disclaimer states that these books have been published with “minimal editorial changes”. Could you talk a little about this decision?

As the disclaimer indicates, many of these books are literally and culturally products of their times. Some of these attitudes that you come across were wrong at that time and are wrong now. So, this is not about actually justifying those or bringing those back. But I personally think it is equally wrong to pretend that they never existed. I think you do more harm by not having these books there as studies or reminders. So, outside of checks on what would be outright racism, we’d decided not to be politically correct or bowdlerize these works. These are intended for a nostalgia market primarily and not really for post-millennial generations, though I’d be happy if it strikes a chord there too.