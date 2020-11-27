Growing up with the graphic novel

High school friendships, horror, divorce and fantasy — no topic is off the table in these books for middle-schoolers. They are also a great way to get reluctant readers started

There’s a certain kind of post that keeps popping up on online reading groups that I’m a part of. It goes something like this. “My 10-year-old only reads comics like Captain Underpants. How can I get her to read better books?”

The responses are varied: from “read aloud to her” (excellent suggestion) to “cut down on screen time” (making assumptions, of course). I rarely see responses that suggest that there’s nothing wrong with reading comics or graphic novels.

Wait, is there even a difference between the two? I asked Bengaluru-based author-illustrator Vinayak Varma. “A graphic novel is something that was intended to be a novel, with all the literary constraints and conventions. We tend to make ‘graphic novels’ an umbrella term for all substantial works of sequential art, but it is more accurate to call them all comics,” he says.

Hooked to reading

In the past few years, there’s been a surge in demand from young readers for books in this format. I’ve seen it with my two boys who are at times indifferent to chapter books but are voracious consumers of graphic novels — bursting with gorgeous illustrations and offering stories that are cool, contemporary and peppered with pop culture references that they ‘get’.

Jeff Smith’s ‘Bone’ series and Raina Telgemeier’s ‘Smile’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sujata Noronha, who has run the BookWorm Library in Goa for 15 years, says that there are many young members who want to read them. “They are an amazing format to say powerful things in a ‘text light’ way,” she says, but cautions against generalising that just because a story is presented in a more visual narrative it is easier to read.

There’s a growing body of evidence that shows that not only are graphic novels a wonderful way for struggling and reluctant readers to get hooked to reading, but that even ‘advanced’ readers have much to gain. With these books, readers have to use both text and images to make meaning of the narrative, a challenging skill to master.

Sunando Chakraborty, an illustrator whose work has been published by Dark Horse Comics and Image Comics, recalls he was a late reader. “I couldn't read properly till I was seven or eight. But I got through two years of school with the help of picture books and comic adaptations of the literature/classic books we had to study, figuring out the story from the pictures,” says Chakraborty, who loves Jeff Smith’s Bone series and Raina Telgemeier, creator of Smile and Guts.

No taboos on topics

The graphic novel collection at our home has been built with the help of Aashti Mudnani, who runs Lightroom Bookstore in Bengaluru. “Middle-schoolers are spoilt for choice with a host of books that perfectly capture these fraught, turbulent years — the ups and downs of friendship, bullying, trying to fit in,” says Aashti.

‘Nadya’ by Debasmita Dasgupta and Vibha Batra and Kalyani Ganapthy’s ‘The Secret Life of Debbie G’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stock the shelf ‘The Bad Guys’ by Aaron Blabey, a hilarious series of books about the baddest good guys in the world, and Raina Telgemeier’s reboot of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’.

‘Amulet’ by Kazu Kibuishi. There are eight books in the fantasy series and I know there’s going to be a fight over who gets to read it first.

‘Anya’s Ghost’ by Eva Brosgol is a fantastic introduction to horror.

‘This was Our Pact’ by Ryan Andrews features friendship, talking bears and, of course, a pact.

‘Hey Kiddo’ by Jarrett J Krosoczka is a searing memoir about growing up in a family dealing with addiction. (It contains mature themes, so I’d recommend it for older teens.)

She’s right. Middle school can be hard and confusing. Children are growing, both physically and emotionally, and trying to make sense of shifting social hierarchies. Tweens usually navigate these challenges while at school. But with the onset of the pandemic, I wonder if the reason my boys love some of these books is because they are reassuring and make them feel less alone.

During breaks in online school, I often find them re-reading Victoria Jamieson’s Roller Girl, which is as much about trying to colour your hair without permission as it is about finding and mastering a passion. Cece Bell’s El Deafo and Jerry Craft’s New Kid, which examine trying to fit in and make friends at a new school, are also favourites. After months of experiencing different forms of isolation and uncertainty, I see how much comfort they take in these stories.

I think another reason children are so eager to read graphic novels is that they treat readers like adults, offering glimpses of reality and mirroring their experiences. No topic is off the table: divorce (Nadya by Debasmita Dasgupta), blended families, social cliques, the toll that social media takes on the mental health of teenagers (Vibha Batra and Kalyani Ganapthy’s The Secret Life of Debbie G), and the holocaust (RJ Palacio’s White Bird). Even literary classics like To Kill a Mockingbird and Iliad have been adapted to the graphic novel format. Forget kids, this is possibly the only way that I’ll ever read Homer.