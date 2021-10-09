Green Humour — October 10, 2021
Rohan Chakravarty
October 09, 2021 16:00 IST
Rohan Chakravarty
October 09, 2021 16:00 IST
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
‘The Indian Contingent: The Forgotten Muslim Soldiers of the Battle of Dunkirk’ review: Force K6 in a colonial war
‘A Begum & A Rani: Hazrat Mahal and Lakshmibai in 1857’ review: Giving an obscure figure of the 1857 revolt her rightful place
Idle pathos: Aditya Sudarshan reviews ‘The Cane-Cutter’s Song’ by Raphaël Confiant, trs Vidya Vencatesan
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 4:00:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/green-humour-october-10-2021/article36892858.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story