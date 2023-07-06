Great Expectations: why Dickens’ colourful characters easily lend themselves to adaptations 

July 06, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Though Great Expectations (1861) is supposed to be a coming-of-age story of the orphan, Pip, it is the convict Abel Magwitch and the eternal, decaying bride, Miss Havisham, who make the strongest impression. The characters have captured the imagination of writers including Jasper Fforde with Miss Havisham making an appearance in his second Thursday Next novel, Lost in a Good Book (2002). All through the many celluloid iterations of Charles Dickens’ 13th novel, it is these two roles that get the thespians. From the celebrated 1946 film directed by David Lean with Finlay Currie as Magwitch and Martita Hunt as Miss Havisham to the two-part film in 1989 with Anthony Hopkins as Magwitch and Jean Simmons as Miss Havisham.

Incidentally Simmons played young Estella in Lean’s version and Alec Guinness (yes Obi-Wan, from Star Wars!) played Pip’s good friend, Herbert. In Alfonso Cuarón’s version in 1998, Robert De Niro played Magwitch and Anne Bancroft, Miss Havisham. The movie which moved the action to present day New York, had Ethan Hawke as Pip and Gwyneth Paltrow as Estella.

A six-part mini-series based on the novel, from BBC’s Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, starring Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham dropped on a streaming platform recently. And there is also the Hindi film, Fitoor (2016), with the statuesque Tabu as Begum Hazrat Jahaan/Miss Havisham and Ajay Devgn as the Magwitch equivalent, the terrorist Mirza Moazzam Baig.

Key characters

What is it about these characters that makes consumers of content (which is a comfortable blanket term) gravitate towards them? Miss Havisham, who was jilted at the altar, declares war on all men grooming the orphan Estella to break their hearts. Magwitch, who we first meet as a convict escaped from a prison ship, evocatively named Retribution in Knight’s adaptation, seems more a victim than a villain as the novel progresses. The motivations and actions of these two characters and the fact that they are planets around which all the people and events of the novel revolve, make them key players. Dickens knew all about cliffhangers and his novels with their large, sprawling, colourful cast of characters lend themselves easily to stage and screen and just as well to streaming shows. However, just like all Sarah Phelps’ unremittingly grim adaptations of Agatha Christie , Knight’s version of Great Expectations is so dark as to be practically invisible. There is a lot of unnecessary swearing, and violence with Colman’s sinister and predatory Havisham being the only thing to rescue it from being swallowed up by the Kentish marshes.

For those who came in late, or who did not read Great Expectations as part of that happy invention, of non-detailed text in school, the novel tells the story of Philip Pirrip (not Gargery as in some adaptations) or Pip, an orphan who stays with his sister, and her husband Joe Gargery, a kindly blacksmith. Elder to him by 20 years, Mrs. Joe is said to have brought Pip up “by hand” with the Tickler, the cane, which she uses freely on her brother and husband.

On Christmas Eve, Pip goes to the graveyard to remember his parents and comes upon Magwitch, who he unwillingly helps with food and a file. Miss Havisham asks Pip to be a playmate to her adopted daughter, Estella. Pip is immediately smitten by the cold Estella and suddenly sees his life and prospects as shabby and not worthy of his great love.

Pip gets an unknown benefactor who sponsors his life in London and his education as a gentleman. Pip assumes his benefactor is Miss Havisham but learns the truth to his horror. Through the novel Dickens touches upon the inequalities of class, wealth and privilege as well as imperialism — Knight’s version does have Havisham speak of the wealth amassed on the back of opium, indigo and slaves.

Evocative imagery

Apart from its highly evocative imagery, starting with the convict in the graveyard and the bride frozen in time surrounded by decaying wedding finery, and violence of the prison ships, Great Expectations is very much like a mainstream Indian film with its sentiments and humour. Pip being ashamed of Joe when he visits the former in London, is a scene we can recognise from any number of Barjatiya films. In our mind’s eye we can so easily see Mohnish Behl (not Salman Khan’s Prem) snubbing a simple Alok Nath who has come from the village.

Great Expectations has a pleasing symmetry, which has contributed in part to its constant top-of-the charts status.

For all the dark horrors, there is light, for the cruelties, there is love, for the tears and gut wrenching grief, there is laughter— that description of Wopsle (who plays Hamlet in the book) is hilarious. Particularly heart-warming is the lawyer, Jaggers’ clerk, Wemmick, and his care of his father, ‘The Aged Parent’.

While agreeing with Pip’s comment of there being something “very comfortable in having plenty of stationery,” as he tries to make sense of his precarious finances, Pip’s “quiet desperation” as he asks his increasingly annoyed sister many questions makes us think of Henry David Thoreau’s Walden (1854).

Was the ether of the Victorian Age, that bastion of industry, so tainted with quiet desperation as to pop up in both works? And also was Roger Waters referencing Thoreau or Dickens when he talked of “hanging on in quiet desperation” in ‘Time’?