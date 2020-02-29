Goosebumps in Goa: Review of Venita Coelho’s ‘Whisper in the Wind’

The premise is simple and holds delicious, genre-bending potential. The scion of old money has put himself in self-imposed exile in a tiny Goan village in an India on the cusp of independence. This sabbatical, which he wrenched from his mother through a tantrum, is his last concerted effort to carve a writer out of himself. In the village stewing in its own toxic sameness, in a vast house echoing with unresolved memories and restless ghosts, a story finds him.

To anyone born to parents who grew up in the 60s or early 70s, Whisper in the Wind is comfort food. You wouldn’t immediately admit to this being your ‘favourite’ fare, even if the heart does seek its predictability and unpretentious flavour. The haveli is a fantastical childhood memory plucked straight out of the movie screen. The characters in the story are stereotypical — the ‘Babu’ from the city, a spirited village girl who can face down the perils of her everyday existence, but is afraid to love. The priest, the drunk, the madman, the villain, the lover, and the plaintive music.

There is a scene in the Hindi classic Madhumati starring Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar, where in the big reveal the titular character reveals her true self. Thinking about it gives you gooseflesh. Whisper builds up to one such crescendo. We see it coming, and we don’t mind that we can.

Coelho’s approach to the supernatural is refreshing. It is neither a breathless amplification of the protagonist’s confusion and fear, nor is there any attempt to explain the why of it. It is matter of fact and quite in sync with the way our hero looks at the world.

The narrative is linear, the detailing sparse. Apart from some interesting experiments with feni and a smattering of Portuguese, the space time could have been anywhere. That a good number of characters are reduced to props by the end gives the story an underdeveloped feel. Still, the protagonists find closure. The mystery is solved. Love is requited, one way or another. That should do. Why expect virtuosity from comfort food.

The former journalist now works as a content consultant in fintech and crypto-economics.

Whisper in the Wind; Venita Coelho, Tranquebar, ₹399